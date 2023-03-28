Rapid Physiocare Offers High-Quality, Tailored Physiotherapy Treatments in Singapore

The Rapid Physiocare team is becoming renowned throughout Singapore for their unique focus on individualised, sophisticated therapies & swift recovery.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid Physiocare – the modern physiotherapy clinic quickly becoming renowned throughout Singapore for its unique approach to physiotherapy – is proud to offer Singaporeans high-quality, tailored physiotherapy treatments at four locations throughout the city.

Founded by John Abraham and his wife Sheny John in 2016, Rapid Physiocare is on a mission to deliver high-quality physiotherapy services to ensure each client receives the best possible care. With four clinics in Singapore and hundreds of years of experience between them, the Rapid Physiocare team has received numerous awards, accolades, and has treated thousands of patients over its six years in operation.

“At Rapid Physiocare, we like to think of the human body as an amazing and versatile machine, with thousands and thousands of major and minor parts,” said John Abraham, who is also the Managing Director and Senior Principal Physiotherapist at Rapid Physiocare. “Yet, even the best machines break down occasionally, and the expert team at Rapid Physiocare is here for when that happens.”

Abraham added, “While many physiotherapy clinics take a one-size-fits-all approach to treatment, we do the opposite: Our highly trained professionals work with each client to deliver individualized therapies in a way that fits their needs and circumstances, thereby shortening recovery times. We’ve become renowned in Singapore for our approach – because our approach works.”

