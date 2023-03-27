Covid Tyranny Task Force Recommends Adoption of Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights & Public Hearing

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, at 9:00 am, the Covid Tyranny Task Force, a group of active citizens fighting for healthcare freedom in Collier County, Florida, will present their recommendation for the adoption of the Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights and the establishment of a public hearing to the Board of County Commissioners. The presentation will take place at the Board of County Commissioners Chambers (3rd floor) of the Collier County Government Center located at 3299 Tamiami Trail East, Naples FL 34112.
The proposed ordinance aims to reinforce fundamental inherent rights protected by the Constitution, promote bodily autonomy, end mandates, ensure informed consent, and enhance doctor-patient interactions without interference or persecution. The adoption of the Collier County Health Freedom Resolution is a crucial step towards protecting the health freedom and constitutional rights of citizens in Collier County, Florida. The proposed Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights ordinance will adopt current state statutes. Once the ordinance is passed, activists will work to train citizens and provide information about their options to opt-out of mandated vaccinations and work on changing statutes that are unconstitutional.
An esteemed group of speakers, including Scott Kiley, Collier County Citizen and healthcare freedom activist, Bio Tech Analyst Karen Kingston, Naples local and a prominent figure in the healthcare freedom movement, Dr. James Thorp, an experienced physician MD board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as maternal-fetal medicine, and Dr. George Yiachos, a board-certified cardiologist with expertise in cardiovascular disease, will share their testimonies during the presentation. Additionally, Naples retired Marine Dom Priano and retired US Army Special Forces officer and Green Beret, Lt. Col Dr. Pete Chambers, a decorated veteran with a 39-year military career encompassing roles as a Green Beret officer, SWAT team physician, Special Operations Flight Surgeon and a passion for advocating for healthcare freedom, will also be speaking.
The Board of County Commissioners will vote on whether to direct the County Attorney to advertise and bring back the proposed Ordinance for a public hearing, as well as vote on whether to adopt the Collier County Health Freedom Resolution during the meeting.
The passage of the Collier County Health Freedom Resolution is a critical step towards protecting the health freedom and constitutional rights of the citizens in Collier County, FL. The resolution emphasizes the importance of informed consent and inherent rights in healthcare decisions and aims to protect individuals' rights.
The Covid Tyranny Task Force encourages all citizens to attend the presentation and show their support for the proposed Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights ordinance and the public hearing. Additionally, media outlets are encouraged to attend and report on the event, informing the public of the latest developments.
For more information, please contact Scott Kiley at scottjkiley@gmail.com.
