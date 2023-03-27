Fructose Market worth US$ 6.78 Billion 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% BY PMI

Fructose Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fructose market size is projected to grow from US$ 4.22 billion in 2018 to US$ 6.78 billion by 2028. The global fructose market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for fructose from food and beverage industries owing to its health benefits globally, coupled growing health awareness among the individuals. Increasing R&D investments by key players operating in the target market on development of affordable sugar solutions is in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.
The report "Fructose Market, By Product (High fructose corn syrup, Fructose syrup, and Fructose solids), By Application (Dairy products, Beverages, Processed food, Bakery & cereals, Confectionery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2029".
Key Highlights:
• In March 2017, for instance, Galam has announced to expand its fructose sweetener brand in the U.S. in order to meet growing demand for natural sweeteners, especially for beverages.
• In October 2016, for instance, DuPont has launched affordable sugar solutions for fruit drinks in South Asia in order to serve growing demand for the fruit based beverages.
The market accounted for US$ 4.22 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.
• By product, the fructose syrup product segment accounted for major revenue share in2018. This can be attributed to increased demand from the beverage manufacturing industry which is expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.
• By application, the dairy products segment holds for major revenue share in 2018, and expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Increasing technological innovation and the launch of new products in dairy products application, especially from developing countries is in turn expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.
• By region, North America fructose market accounted for major revenue share of the global fructose market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.
Growing demand for fructose based food products especially from countries such as U.S. and Canada owing to its health benefits, coupled with increasing presence of domestic manufacturers in the region are some among the other factor expected to support growth of the fructose market in the region over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.
Fructose Market by analyst view:
The fructose market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, primarily driven by increasing demand for natural sweeteners in the food and beverage industry. Fructose is a natural sweetener that is derived from fruits, vegetables, and honey, and is often used as a sugar substitute in processed foods and beverages.
One major trend in the fructose market is the growing consumer preference for healthy and natural foods. With the increasing awareness of the negative health effects associated with consuming high amounts of processed sugars, consumers are looking for healthier alternatives. Fructose, being a natural sweetener, is seen as a healthier alternative to other artificial sweeteners and is increasingly being used in the food and beverage industry. Another trend is the rise of the sports nutrition industry. Fructose is an important ingredient in sports drinks and other sports nutrition products, as it is a source of quick energy for athletes and is easily absorbed by the body. With the growing popularity of fitness and sports, the demand for sports nutrition products is expected to rise, which will drive the growth of the fructose market.
The fructose market is also being driven by the increasing use of fructose in the pharmaceutical industry. Fructose is used in the production of many medications, including cough syrups, antacids, and analgesics. With the increasing demand for healthcare products, the demand for fructose in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to rise. Overall, the fructose market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for natural sweeteners, the rise of the sports nutrition industry, and the increasing use of fructose in the pharmaceutical industry.
