Botox Market worth US$ 10.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. BY PMI

The Botox Market accounted for US$ 5.15 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Global botox market is driven by escalating population aging between 25 years to 65 years to age, surging demand for minimally invasive treatment and escalating therapeutic utility of botulinum toxin. Botox is more financially viable for patients, botox injections are less invasive than other cosmetic procedures, and it is a versatile treatment, owing to fuel demand of the global botox market. Heavy investment on R&D projects to develop the therapeutic use of botox is creating numerous opportunities in the global botox market across the globe.
Key Highlights:
• On August 2016, Ipsen Pharma SA has announced first FDA-approved botulinum toxin Dysport® for the treatment of pediatric lower limb spasticity and has studied in patients having cerebral palsy
• On May 2019, Merz Pharma a global leader in neurotoxin therapy has announced the European approval of Xeomin® for the symptomatic treatment of chronic sialorrhea owing to neurological disorders in adult patients
• On March 2019, Medy-Tox Inc., a leading botulinum toxin producer has launched Coretox, a new botulinum toxin type A product aimed to reduce the risk of resistance which is an ongoing concern after repeated injections.
Regional Insights:
For detailed understanding of market dynamics, on the basis of region, the global botox market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest supplier of botox, and dominates the global botox market, owing to the rise in awareness level regarding non-surgical esthetic and therapeutic procedures. The global market in North America is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. The global market in Europe is the second largest supplier of botox, and is expected to expand over the forecast period, due to increase in geriatric population. The global market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand over the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures by the geriatric population and favorable government regulations.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Botox Market accounted for US$ 5.15 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
• By type, the botulinum toxin type-A segment held a prominent share of the global botox market in 2018. Increase in prevalence of cervical dystonia, spasticity, glabellar lines, and crow’s foot and rise in the use of botulinum toxin type-A are key factors propelling the global market
• By end-user, the therapeutics end-use segment dominates the global market, owing to global rise in the cases of migraine and increase in the demand for non-surgical therapeutic procedure, which is noninvasive or minimally invasive in nature
• By region, North America is the largest supplier of botox and dominates the global botox market, owing to the rise in awareness level regarding non-surgical esthetic and therapeutic procedures. The global market in North America is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. The global botox market in Europe is the second largest supplier of botox and is expected to expand over the forecast period, due to increase in geriatric population
• Allergan, Inc.
• Ipsen Pharma SA
• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.
• Medytox, Inc.
• US Worldmed
• Metabiologics, Inc.
• Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.
• Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
