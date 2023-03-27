Global UV-C LED Market to Reach $18.94 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global UV-C LED market size was valued at $208.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 59.7% from 2021 to 2030. The market is driven by the increasing demand for UV-C LED products in various applications such as water and air purification, medical, and food and beverage sterilization.

The growing awareness about the health benefits of UV-C LED products is expected to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for UV-C LED products in medical applications such as wound healing and skin care is also expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for UV-C LED products in water and air purification applications is expected to fuel the market growth.

The report thoroughly examines the market size, UV-C LED Market trends, key market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and key investment pockets. The report on the UV-C LED Market provides an overview of the market as well as market definition and scope. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the UV-C LED Market, as well as a breakdown of the pain points, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global UV-C LED Market examined in the report include OSRAM, Crystal IS, Inc., Convergever Inc., Ltd., DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd, Harvatek Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, High Power Lighting Corporation, IBT Group, International Light Technologies, Inc., IRTronix, Inc., Nichia Corporation, Nikkiso Co, Ltd., Nitride Semiconductor Co, Ltd., NKFG Corporation, Photon Wave Co., Ltd., Seoul Viosys Co, Ltd., Signify Holding, Stanley Electric Co, Ltd, Taoyuan Electron (HK) Limited, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into UV-C LED chips, UV-C LED modules, and UV-C LED systems. By application, the market is divided into water and air purification, medical, food and beverage sterilization, and others.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for UV-C LED products in medical and water and air purification applications. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for UV-C LED products in food and beverage sterilization applications.

The Global UV-C LED Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

