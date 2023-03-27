Dr. Gholam Mujtaba met Congressman Ron Estes prior to visiting Pakistan as a special envoy

Congressman Ron Estes, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba & Dr. Athar Mujtaba
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba met Congressman Ron Estes
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a senior leader of the Republican Party met with Congressman Ron Estes of the Ways & Means Committee of the United States Congress prior to his visit as Special Envoy of the Chairman United States Congress Foreign Affairs Committee on a special fact-finding mission.
Dr. Ben Chouake, Chairman NORPAC and Dr. Munr Kazmir Vice Chair of the American Jewish Congress who is of Pakistani descent were present at the meeting.
“Pakistan needs to be saved from the current economic turmoil. The United States has always supported the country and so was the same reciprocated. Over the past few decades, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been complex and multifaceted. Despite significant US investment in civilian aid and military assistance, the relationship has been marked by periods of tension and mistrust. This trust deficit has not been addressed properly by both sides. Pakistan remained a key member of the US-led Defense treaties, namely the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO) and the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO). Pakistan played an important role in the Sino American relationship in the early 1970s. The country remained a key U.S. ally in war against the Soviets in Afghanistan.
Abraham accords and peace missions in the Middle East cannot survive without the active engagement of Pakistan. Pakistan’s support in establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan and contain massacre of Uyghur Muslims in China is vital for regional peace. A reciprocity in providing economic relief to the country is immediately needed for which we stand by Pakistan and the people of Pakistan”, said Dr. Gholam
Mujtaba, a strong voice of the Pakistani Americans.
A lot of discussion on the subject concluded with the remarks to extend help to salvage the country.
It may be reminded that Dr. Gholam Mujtaba has a long career in politics across America and Pakistan. Currently, a Central Leader to the Republican Party of the United States of America and Chairman of Pakistani Policy Institute, USA, he is an expert on conflict management and Pakistani leadership. Recipient of the United States Congressional Recognition Award in 2015, Dr. Mujtaba has previously held such highly regarded positions as the Central Vice President of the All Pakistan Muslim League and an advisor to Chief Minister Sindh. As a successful politician in both countries, the US and Pakistan, Dr. Mujtaba holds a unique understanding of both sides and histories, and remains an expert in modern day tools and tactics when improving the image and communication of ideas.
He maintains bipartisan support in the house, and is well liked by the policymakers on both siides of the isle.
PICTURE:
Congressman Ron Estes, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Dr. Ben Chouake, Dr. Munr Kazmir and
Dr. Athar Mujtaba. Mayor Closter John Glidden was also present.
Contact
Gholam Mujtaba
Pakistan Policy Institute USA
+1 4043483492
email us here