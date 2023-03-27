Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline win top real estate awards

2023 Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw, is a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Apopka, Florida Realtors Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline logos

Florida Realtors Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline win two coveted real estate tech awards.

These honors and recognition validate the hard work and dedication of everyone who works for both Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline.” — 2023 Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Realtors Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline are both individual winners of the coveted 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate Award, announced by HousingWire, a leading source for US mortgage and housing news. Form Simplicity also is featured as one of the “Top 5 Transaction Management” systems listed on the 2023 Tech 200, an analysis of the best-in-class technology products for the real estate industry by real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty.

The Tech100 Real Estate Award recognizes 100 technology companies “that are changing the home sales process forever – from home search to lead management solutions, and remote closing to transaction management software,” according to HousingWire. The new list of winners includes real estate’s most innovative and influential real estate companies and products.

The Tech 200 identifies the residential real estate brokerage industry’s best-in-class tech products designed to help brokers, teams, and agents, helping them grow and streamline their businesses. Through extensive research, T3 Sixty selected leading products from 78 companies for the 2023 Tech 200.

Wholly owned and operated by the Florida Realtors, the largest state Realtor association, Form Simplicity serves the real estate industry by providing real estate professionals with an end-to-end, digital real estate transaction management solution to expedite real estate transactions to create more deals and less paperwork. Form Simplicity gives real estate agents and brokers the tools to create, manage, share, and store transactions digitally in the cloud, the key to fully digital transactions. In addition, users can create and edit transactions on mobile devices.

Form Simplicity’s cloud-based platform is a cost-effective solution available to Realtor Associations, MLS systems, and brokerage firms nationwide, managing nearly 2 million transaction sides annually.

Tech Helpline is real estate’s No. 1 tech support service, accessible to 750,000 members across the US and Canada. Known for its no-nonsense technical advice and warm, friendly customer service, Tech Helpline offers its service to other REALTOR Associations and organizations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms.

“These honors and recognition from a highly respected and influential trade news organization and a top consulting firm validate the hard work and dedication of everyone who works for both Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline,” says 2023 Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Apopka. “It also shows the impact of continuous innovation as Florida Realtors strives to make sure every real estate professional who uses Form Simplicity and the Tech Helpline has what they need to succeed in business.”

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida and is the largest state Realtor association in the US. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research, and legislative representation to more than 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.