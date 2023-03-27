Monsieur Creator Announces Launch of Hot New Single “Free”

The song is about freeing oneself from a toxic workplace and is set to be released on International Workers’ Day.

WEST AFRICA, March 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Monsieur Creator is thrilled to announce the official launch of his already trending new single, Free.Monsieur Creator is a popular music producer hailing from the vibrant continent of Africa. Since 2001, Monsieur Creator has been producing music at both a hobby and professional level and is a completely self-taught, yet wildly talented, artist. Most of his vibes incorporate aspects of Hip-Hop, though he has the skills to also mix different genres.In his most recent news, Monsieur Creator has officially launched his second professional single, Free. The song is about freeing oneself from a toxic workplace and is scheduled to be released on International Workers’ Day, May 1st, 2023.“Free is important because it touches on a current global phenomenon, which is The Great Resignation,” Monsieur Creator says. “People all over the world are resigning from their jobs because of various reasons, with the most common being wage stagnation, limited career opportunities, inflexible work policies, and a hostile work environment - all of which affects greatly the mental health and overall well-being.”“Personally, I experienced these throughout my corporate career and the idea for the song came up one night while my wife and I were talking about our frustrations at work,” he continues. “The aim of my song is to be quite moving, lower the stress of the listener, and reduce feelings of anger. I hope that people who are having a hard time at work can clear their minds and relax while listening to the song.”Once released, Free will be available on all major streaming platforms, but fans can gain early access to the song by joining Monsieur Creator’s closed circle on Ko-Fi.For more information about Monsieur Creator, please visit https://ko-fi.com/monsieurcreator About the ArtistMonsieur Creator is a well-known music producer and artist from West Africa. As an artist, his mission is to put his own spin on different urban genres with an African touch, while looking for new ways to make people feel emotions. Monsieur Creator’s goal is to inspire his fans through music and make them feel better about their day.