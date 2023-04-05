Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, releases his Special Report : Retirement Planning is now about Longevity Planning.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner with 41 Years of Experience. He is a Trusted Authority.
Fraser can help a person with their Retirement and Estate Planning, Income Taxes, Social Security and Medicare.
Longevity Planning is The New Retirement Planning
Prepare for Living to Age 100 : How to guarantee that a person's Money lives as long as they do.
According to The Stanford Center on Longevity … Prepare for Living to Age 100.
We all know healthy and active people in their 90s, right ?
Has a person Planned for :
Financially prepared for Longevity ?
Living to Age 100 with enough Money ?
Planned for Out-of-Pocket Medical Expenses ?
What happens to finances if Social Security is decreased ?
What happens to finances if Spouse pre-deceases ?
While the world wrestles with a deadly pandemic and how to confront climate change, there is another, long-term global challenge that no one really knows how to deal with: Population aging.
As the human race transitions from a burgeoning, exploding species to a static or shrinking one, economies around the world will come under significant strain.
Americans have experienced a steady increase in longevity over the last 100 years. In the early part of the twentieth century, average life expectancy at birth was only 47 years, but today many people can expect to live into their eighties, nineties, or beyond. While the benefits of increased longevity are clear, it also presents the country with a number of issues that require serious consideration, including ensuring access to a secure and lasting stream of income in retirement.
Complicating the issue even further are the changes that have occurred in sources of retirement income. At one time, workers could rely on Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans and Social Security to provide an adequate, secure, and lasting retirement income.
Today, the future of Social Security is uncertain. Over the last 20 years, many Employers have replaced “traditional” defined benefit retirement plans, which generally provide workers with a guaranteed retirement income benefit based on salary and years of service, with 401(k)-type plans that are more focused on accumulating wealth and often neglect assisting participants with transitioning their retirement savings into retirement income.
There is an urgent need for investments that will provide a stable and lasting income in retirement. Annuities are the most historical, logical, and valuable tool available to meet this need. Annuities are assets that allow individuals to maximize their savings into a guaranteed income stream at retirement and/or provide a guaranteed return while saving for retirement.
A Fixed-Indexed Annuity serves as a tool to enhance retirement asset protection by managing market volatility and the sequence of returns risk in the pivotal years leading to retirement. This can better set the stage for retirement and for creating more lifetime retirement income from a given asset base.
Expanding the use of Guaranteed Lifetime Annuities provides a logical and proven solution to diversifying and effectively managing many of the risks that retirees currently bear.
Through a combination of increased access to Annuities in retirement plans, improved regulation and legislation, accessible objective guidance, new and improved products and pricing, and a concerted effort to clear up the myths surrounding annuities, these products will play an important role in ensuring future generations have access to adequate and secure income in retirement, regardless of how long they live.
Fraser Allport has been educating his Clients for 41 years, since 1982.
That’s 5 Decades of Experience, and Experience Matters. Fraser makes learning about Money easy, fun, and productive.
It’s Time well spent with Fraser, because All Knowledge comes from Experience.
Schedule a no obligation Private and Complimentary Consultation with Fraser Allport, specializing in Retirement, Medicare, Income Tax and Estate Planning, 403(b) and Deferred Compensation at : www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
Retirement depends on how much planning people put into it.
It is never too early to plan for Retirement.
Fraser also offers 457 Deferred Compensation Plan Participants a Complimentary Consultation to help with their 457, and any other financial questions as well, including Medicare, Social Security, Income Taxes and and Estate Planning.
Schedule a Complimentary Consultation with Fraser at : www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
Fraser lives in Daytona Beach, FL, and works across all of Florida and all 50 States.
Fraser practices holistic, integrated Retirement Planning for his Clients.
Like a balanced diet ... Fraser builds balanced Retirement Plans.
Think of one's financial Life as a puzzle : All the pieces of a person's Retirement Plan need to fit together into a comprehensive "Life Plan".
Fraser can also help a person learn more about the various aspects of Florida’s DROP, and 403(b) Plan for Teachers.
Fraser lives in Daytona Beach, Florida, and works across all of Florida statewide.
Fraser can also work in all 50 States.
Fraser specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Program.
Please see Fraser's DROP and Medicare Library at :
To afford the large and inevitable expenses that a person will spend on medical care in retirement as they age, they should budget accordingly in their Financial Plan. It's logical and an imperative : Don’t forget to factor in Out-of-Pocket Health Care costs when calculating Financial Planning in Retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, is licensed to assist a person with Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Plans, Home Health Care and Long Term Care Plans, and Medicare Supplement Plans.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
A licensed Fiduciary is legally and ethically obligated to act in a person's Best Interest, and can help navigate the ins and outs of Estate Taxes, Life Insurance, Wills and Trusts, and more.
Since 1982, that's what Fraser has been doing : Taking good care of his Clients. Experience Matters.
As a Fiduciary ... Fraser thinks of himself as a " Good Shepherd " for his Flock.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
When a person dies … They want to Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
An Estate Plan is about properly and easily passing one's entire Life's work and Assets.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 41 Years of Experience.
Experience Matters.
With 41 Years of Experience ... Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax, and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
