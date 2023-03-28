Getting to Know Scotty Austin, the Man Behind the Rockstar and Music Icon

Scotty Austin Money was released by Stryker Records on Black Friday 2022 Scotty Austin brings the crowd wherever he goes Scotty Austin interacts with fans everywhere he goes Scotty Austin is no stranger to large crowds

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- It can be quite difficult for fans and music enthusiasts alike to picture their idols as regular folks. After all, most of them only see these talented musicians on stage performing. However, much like any other individual, these artists also lead generally normal lives and have ordinary interests. This is something that beloved rock icon Scotty Austin can attest to, and he generously shares a piece of his life that many have not seen before.Scotty Austin was the former frontman of the popular rock band Saving Abel . In 2021, he pursued a solo career which quickly skyrocketed. His rendition of Billy Idol’s "Rebel Yell" charted at #23 on the Billboard indicator chart and #13 on the foundation charts. He has also done several massively successful tours in almost 30 states. On top of that, the performer has also graced countless stages and headlined numerous renowned events, including big biker rallies such as Thunder in the Hill, Crater Rally, Sturgis Bike Rally at Kickstands Campground, Laconia Bike Rally at the Chop Shop, and many others.Outside of his stellar career as a bonafide rock legend, Scotty is a devoted family man, which he considers the biggest accomplishment of his life. At the end of 2019, just before the pandemic started, he married the love of his life, Courtney, after seven years of being together. The couple loved taking trips and going to beaches, so they had a wonderful wedding ceremony in Jamaica. Aside from that, he is a proud full-time father who looks forward to spending all his free time with his two adorable children.Scotty is heavily involved in charity events and civic engagement efforts that help uplift the community. For example, he did an event in Hillsboro, ND, at the A&R bar where all proceeds went to the food pantry in the area. Apart from that, he headlined a big event called the Duck Duck Jeep Invasion on Tap, which was also for a good cause.Scotty is a testament that famous rock stars such as himself are no different from ordinary people with ordinary interests and hobbies. But of course, in addition to devoting himself to his family and the community, the passionate musician remains committed to his craft.Becoming a solo artist was indeed an excellent move for Scotty, as it allowed him to explore and elevate his creative process. In fact, it has allowed him to go back to what he does best: writing unique music. His songs are unlike any other tracks on the current music scene. Because of his distinct style, the singer has become well-loved and has amassed a loyal following of fans and music lovers.The visionary intends to continue his upward trajectory and has already released yet another banger On Black Friday 2022 called "Money." The single was released by Stryker Records and distributed by Ingrooves, a Universal Music Group company and a pioneer in music distribution, marketing, and technology. Moreover, it was produced by multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer at the Nashville, Tennessee-based House of Blues studio, which is also part of Universal Music Group.Scotty Austin is undoubtedly one of the most promising rock artists of today, and as such, audiences should be on the lookout as he rises to the top of the industry.Written by Charlotte Jackson

Short promo video for Scotty Austin's single "Money"