Rollins, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Rollins investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

In October 2020, Rollins disclosed that the SEC was investigating the establishment of accruals and reserves at period ends and their impact on reported earnings going back to January 2015. In February 2021, Rollins announced an internal investigation found a significant deficiency in the company's internal controls. On April 18, 2022, the SEC announced Rollins agreed to pay $8 million to settle charges of improperly boosting earnings per share by making unsupported reductions to accounting reserves. These events led to declines in Rollins' share prices, damaging investors.

