LivePerson, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

LivePerson investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

LivePerson issued a press release on March 15, 2023, after the market closed, announcing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, which revealed a loss and a decline in revenue. Additionally, the press release disclosed that its subsidiary, WildHealth, had received notice that Medicare had suspended reimbursement for services rendered under the Medicare demonstration program, which provided certain non-core services reimbursed by Medicare. As a result, LivePerson took a reserve for revenue associated with services delivered under the Program in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected due to the inherent uncertainty as to the timing and amount of further reimbursement. Following this news, LivePerson's stock price dropped by $5.64 or 57.73%, closing at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023, causing harm to investors.

