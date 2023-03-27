Rocking the Nation: The Rise of GRAVEL in the Hard Rock Scene

Gravel is Cory Kyles, Joseph Vallejos, Troy Kammerdiener and Philippe Franco GRAVEL'S full length album "Let's Do This" is available on major music platforms worldwide and on CD GRAVEL, a hard-hitting, in-your-face rock 'n roll band from Southern Colorado, took the music world by storm with their debut album "Let's Do This Gravel's lead guitarist Joe Vallejos at the Catskill Mountain Thunder Motorcycle Festival in East Durham, NY Gravel's lead singer and rhythm guitarist Troy Kammerdiener

Gravel's new single "All I Want" will be hitting the FM airwaves nationwide in April. "All I Want" can be found on their debut album "Let's Do This"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GRAVEL , a hard rock band based in Southern Colorado, has signed a deal with Stryker Records to release their debut album "Let's Do This." The album, produced by Saving Abel bassist Scott Wilson, is distributed through Ingrooves, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. The band is known for their unique take on rock 'n roll, incorporating visual elements into their live performances and delivering hard-hitting, aggressive, and in-your-face music.Comprising of Troy Kammerdiener on vocals and rhythm guitar, Joseph Vallejos on lead guitar, Cory Kyles on bass guitar, and Philippe Franco on drums, GRAVEL has established themselves as a force in the national music scene, having toured with the likes of Slipknot, Hollywood Vampires, and Alice in Chains. They have also performed at several US Biker Rallies and shared the stage with popular acts such as Bullet for My Valentine and Steel Panther.GRAVEL's music is often described as hard-hitting and aggressive rock 'n' roll with a driving rhythm. Their sound is characterized by memorable riffs, shredding leads, and attention-grabbing hooks that are sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners. Their music is often described as raw and energetic, reflecting the band's passion and fearless spirit. Their album offers a sonic journey filled with adrenaline-pumping anthems and unapologetic rockers, showcasing the band's versatility, songwriting skills, and musical prowess.The band will embark on a 9-month long tour in the United States, starting in March 2023, with Texas Hippie Coalition , hitting highlights such as Daytona Bike Week and the Texas Hippie Coalition Family Reunion in Oklahoma City. GRAVEL's first single, "All I want," is already available on online platforms and CD. The band promises to deliver a creative spin on hard rock that will grab audiences' attention with memorable riffs and hooks. With their debut album marking a milestone in their career, GRAVEL is set to impact the rock music scene.Written by Anna Jones

"All I Want" official video by Gravel