Triumph Over Tragedy: Josh Lucas Shares His Inspiring Path to Becoming The Voice of a Generation

Josh Lucas has the ability of telling stories about where each song came from like a modern-day Johnny Cash

Josh is now a hope dealer who lives in a lighthouse for the lost. His music speaks to the soul for real-life struggles through anxiety, depression, and suicide.

My whole life has been worth the pain and suffering for that one person listening who decides to change their life for the better” — Josh Lucas

The troublemakers and lost souls are often cast aside without a moment's notice. While some eventually find their way to salvation, others fall deeper down the rabbit hole with no end in sight. Some are called to a bigger purpose, using their talents for the greater good by preventing others from spiraling down and guiding them to a path toward enlightenment. Talented musician Josh Lucas belongs to the latter, becoming the voice of a generation that he was destined to be, but not quite how he would initially expect.Life has a way of surprising us. For Josh Lucas, the eventual surprise came to him across different moments of his life. Growing up, the young Josh Lucas was an incessant troublemaker. Born in a hospital room that blasted rock music, he seemed destined to tread a path of rock and roll stardom.As a young boy, Josh Lucas loved music, at the time, Rock and Roll and Grunge were the defining genres of his generation so he emulated the lifestyle that he would often see on television. He grew up grounded for 90% of his life, started smoking cigarettes and getting high at the age of eight while being fascinated by bands like Nirvana and Guns N' Roses On one fateful day, April 8th, 1994, Josh Lucas would tune in to his favorite cartoons when a news report about Kurt Cobain's death would change his life forever. "At that moment, I heard an audible voice that said go to the attic and get your brother's guitar because you're gonna be a voice of a generation someday," shared Josh.Once he picked up his brother's guitar, his life would change forever. Infatuated with making his own music to the tune of his idols, he would write his own songs and develop a tremendous ability for storytelling and musical self-expression.Inevitably living out the rock and roll lifestyle that he had always dreamed of, Josh Lucas would soon acquire a drug and alcohol addiction that started at the age of 10 until he turned 35. Spanning two decades of substance abuse it looked like he had nowhere else to go.In 2017, Stryker Records acknowledged that Josh Lucas was finally rid of his demons and decided to help him record his demos. During that moment, something just clicked, it was as if his songs had the power to inspire, motivate, and deeply resonate within one's soul. During a memorable session on 7/7/17, Josh Lucas fondly recalls a supernatural meeting with God that allowed him to become "Saved & Sober."Since that miraculous moment, Josh Lucas decided to step down from a musical career and instead take his talents where it was needed the most. Nowadays, the talented artist performs at community events to help with addiction and mental health. Josh Lucas also leads music for a program called Celebrate Recovery, an American Christian twelve-step program designed to facilitate recovery from a wide variety of troubling behavior patterns."My whole life has been worth the pain and suffering for that one person listening who decides to change their life for the better," shared Josh Lucas. At 40 years old, everything has now fallen into place for the once-troubled individual.Through his genuine talent and tremendous actions, he has become a beacon of light for people who have deeply struggled, much as he has.Singing songs that tell the tale of his tragic story, Josh Lucas bares his entire soul to audiences who are willing to listen without having to sugarcoat the painful lyricism in every song. It turns out that the life of luxury and excess that he once aspired for was all smoke and mirrors. In reality, his genuine love for the people has allowed Josh Lucas to become the voice of a generation, giving hope to the downtrodden and inspiring them to become better than their past mistakes.Written By Blanch Sheldon

Lost Call by Josh Lucas was written the same day he was notified of a close friend's suicide