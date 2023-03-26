Governor Abbott Champions Support For Border Patrol Agents In Houston

March 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night championed Texas' support for U.S. Border Patrol agents in their efforts to secure the border during the keynote address at the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) Dinner in Houston. Addressing more than 220 agents and their families, the Governor thanked agents for their work to keep America safe and promised that Texas will always have their backs—even when the Biden Administration does not.

"Thank you to the National Border Patrol Council and Brandon Judd for being a huge help to me and Texas as we work to secure the border," said Governor Abbott. "America's Border Patrol agents are the unsung heroes of our country, putting your lives on the line each and every day to secure our border and uphold our nation's sovereignty. Instead of defending you, Washington leaves you all undermanned and underpaid. I am here tonight to say thank you, let you know that Texas appreciates all you do to keep our country safe, and that you have a Governor who has your backs."

During the keynote address, the Governor discussed how Texas' Operation Lone Star mission is helping U.S. Border Patrol agents combat the historic influx of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and dangerous weapons into the United States as a result of President Biden's open border policies. Joined by NBPC President Brandon Judd and NBPC Executive Vice President Paul Perez, Governor Abbott also outlined how Texas has done more than any other state in the history of our nation to secure the border. The Governor also presented a proclamation to NBPC President Judd, naming him an honorary Texan in recognition of his service to the hardworking men and women of Border Patrol in Texas and the United States.

Founded in 1967, the NBPC is the exclusive representative of approximately 18,000 Border Patrol agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol. The U.S. Border Patrol falls under the Department of Homeland Security.