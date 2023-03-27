(Video) Iran revolution continues with major demonstration in Zahedan
Iran’s uprising is witnessing its 191st day on Saturday following a major demonstration in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan, on Friday. Thousands of brave Baluch locals took to the streets chanting slogans against the oppressive security force.
MEK Resistance Units and defiant youth across Iran launched a massive campaign of 12 different attacks on Friday night and early Saturday morning targeting various regime sites and posters/banners. MEK Resistance Units torched posters of Khamenei in Tehran
In the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, taxi drivers were on strike protesting the high prices for spare parts and their low incomes. Last Saturday, in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan, taxi drivers were on strike for high prices.
Early Friday morning local time protesters in the city of Kerman in south-central Iran torched a large billboard of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani. people utterly despise and loath Qassem Soleimani and the entirety of the IRGC.
MEK Resistance Units and defiant youth across the country launched a massive campaign of 12 different attacks on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Thousands of brave Baluch locals took to the streets chanting slogans against the regime and their oppressive security forces, while specifically calling for an end to the mullahs’ theocracy and condemning any calls for a return to a dictatorial government, especially a monarchy.
People throughout the country are specifically holding the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
MEK Resistance Units and defiant youth across the country launched a massive campaign of 12 different attacks on Friday night and early Saturday morning targeting various regime sites and posters/banners. These measures included:
– Setting ablaze a center in Shahrekord, southwest Iran, used by the mullahs to spread their ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism
– Defiant youth in Khomeinishahr, central Iran, threw Molotov cocktails at the office of the regime’s local Friday prayer imam, also the representative of Khamenei in this city
– Defiant youth in Khomeinishahr also threw Molotov cocktails at the office of the member of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in this city
– Defiant youth attack IRGC paramilitary Basij bases in Tehran, Shiraz, Kermanshah, and Zahedan with Molotov cocktails
– MEK Resistance Units torched posters/banners of Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran and Isfahan.
In the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, taxi drivers were on strike today protesting the high prices for spare parts and their low incomes. Last Saturday, in the city of Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan, taxi drivers were on strike protesting skyrocketing prices and increased expenses due to the regime’s destructive economic policies.
Workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company in the city of Shush of Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran held a rally protesting their extremely low paychecks determined by the regime’s Supreme Labor Council. These oppressed workers have long been holding rallies, including one on March 11, protesting the company officials’ refusal to address their demands.
People in Zahedan were in the streets again this Friday launching their latest anti-regime protests following their Friday prayers. Reports showed a large crowd of locals holding a major demonstration and chanting slogans against the mullahs’ regime and their apparatus of oppressive forces.
This was the 25th consecutive Friday that these brave locals held protest rallies and demonstrations against the regime.
Their slogans include: “Down with Khamenei!” “Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” “Monarchy – [mullahs’ regime]! 100 years of crimes!”
“Down with the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” “My martyred brother, I will avenge your blood!” “Death to the IRGC!” “Death to the Basij!”
“This is the last message: the entire [regime] is our target!” “Mullahs must get lost!” “I will kill those who killed my brother!”
“We may die but we won’t live in shame!”
In their demonstration, today protesters were carrying placards reading: “No to monarchy! No to [mullahs’ regime]! Democracy and equality!”
Confirming reports from local activists, Netblocks, the UK-based internet observatory organization tracking network disruptions and shutdowns across the globe said “network data showed a significant disruption to internet connectivity in Zahedan” and that “the incident follows an ongoing pattern of network blackouts targeting protests during Friday prayers.”
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the courageous people of Zahedan and all of Sistan & Baluchestan Province for their continuous and relentless protests against the mullahs’ regime.
“I salute the people of Zahedan who started the New Year with chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’ Thousands of our fellow Baluch compatriots took to the streets on the first Friday of the Persian New Year 1402, chanting, “Freedom for Iran,’ and “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the (mullahs’ supreme) leader!” They once again demonstrated their firm resolve to free Iran,” the NCRI President-elect explained.
In Bandar Abbas, a major portal city in southern Iran, two protesters used a motorcycle to approach and thus torch a poster of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday night.
Protesters using Molotov cocktails attacked a branch of the regime’s National Bank in the city of Bandar Anzali in northern Iran on Friday night.
Early Friday morning local time protesters in the city of Kerman in south-central Iran torched a large billboard of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani. This is yet another reminder that in stark contrast to the regime’s claims and propaganda, the Iranian people utterly despise and loath Qassem Soleimani and the entirety of the IRGC.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here
Mass protests in Zahedan after Friday prayers