Give Yourself a Much Needed Break and Spend This Easter at Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives

Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives offers an all island experience that encompasses comfortable living spaces in a natural and private alcove of Mandhoo. The design takes into consideration the sublime surroundings of the beautiful environment of the island and the simple Maldivian lifestyle. The resort has forty four villas of six different categories ranging from Garden Villas to Pool Villas.

In celebration of this holiday, the Easter special package offered by Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives includes a complimentary unique dining experience with free flow of selected alcoholic beverages at the resort’s floating bar, the Atoll Jade, for one night during the stay of guests. A free sunset cruise is also included in the package for guests, to explore the fascinating seas of the infamous South Ari Atoll while watching the fiery Maldivian sunsets.

This limited special offer comes with free use of Kayak for one hour, an additional 30% discount on any massage treatment, 15% discount from selected motorised water sports during the stay of the guests. The offer is valid for bookings till the 05th of April 2023. For bookings and more information, please contact reservations@fiyavalhumaldives.com or +960 6680066