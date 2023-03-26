Destiny Management's 'Conquer Diabetes' Course is Accredited by the American Diabetes Association

Wellton, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2023) - Destiny Management is excited to announce that its flagship course 'Conquer Diabetes' has been approved by the American Diabetes Association as an accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) course.

This accreditation is an initiative of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to protect the interest of users who want to engage with high-quality medical education. The selection process is very stringent and requires a formal application along with various supporting documentation that demonstrates the efficacy and accuracy of the information being disseminated.

'Conquer Diabetes' is designed to bridge the gap between medical interventions and fitness, helping patients with diabetes learn about their unique situation and how to manage their blood sugar accordingly. The program is highly personalized and empowers people to get a grasp on how their body reacts to various stimuli so that they can reduce medical costs and live a healthier and more balanced life.

As a company, Destiny Management has been helping clients with Pre-, Type 1, and Type 2 diabetes for the last 36 years and prides itself on providing comprehensive fitness and nutrition systems that can help clients learn about the idiosyncrasies of their own bodies and how to measure blood sugar naturally so that they can reduce or eliminate their dependence on medication.

Co-Founder Terry Linde developed the 'Conquer Diabetes' program after working with a Type 1 diabetic patient and her family for over 25 years. The experience of working with her doctors, nurses, nutritionists, and family members was eye-opening and after walking the path with them right until the end, he wanted to crystallize those learnings and make them available to others.

Terry Linde ~ Co-Founder

The program's objective is to empower diabetics to take control of their lives and find better coping skills and lifestyle habits that can support a higher quality of life for the long term. Over 12 weeks, clients engage in webinars, weekly meetings, a vibrant Facebook group, and various educational handouts. This is on top of a personalized program that is tailored to specific health outcomes and a range of equipment, including a yoga mat, a foam roller, a fitness tracker, and a glucose monitor.

To explore a condensed version of the course, visit https://bit.ly/3f97j5v,

or to sign up for the full course, you can visit https://destinymanagementllc.vipmembervault.com/.

About Destiny Management

Destiny Management

Destiny Management is a health and wellness company that aims to improve lifestyles through various products and services, including one-on-one fitness training, corporate wellness programs, self-study courses, weight loss, and weight gain programs, workout clothing, artisanal soaps and lotions, and more. They have a strong network of health professionals including chiropractors, massage therapists, personal trainers, nutritionists, and naturopaths - all of which are focused on delivering sustainable, long-term wellness results for clients.

For more information, visit their website at https://destinymgmt.com/ or find their various social links at https://linktr.ee/destinymgmt.

