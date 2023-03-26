PM inspects major projects in Thừa Thiên-Huế

VIETNAM, March 26 -

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — While visiting the resettlement area for 5,080 households who have to relocate to give space for the restoration of the Huế Ancient Capital in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế on Saturday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for investment in the area's infrastructure, ensuring that residents enjoy similar or better living conditions than before.

In addition, the Prime Minister instructed the province to continue responding to the requests of the affected people in a way that benefits all parties involved.

PM Chính praised the residents in the resettlement area for their support towards the project and emphasised that their cooperation has contributed to preserving the UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage.

Visiting the Huế Royal Antiquities Museum at Long Ân Palace in the Huế Monument Complex, the Government leader asked Thừa Thiên-Huế and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work together to design a plan to construct the museum in a new place to avoid its impacts on the relic site.

He also presented gifts to the officials and staff of the museum.

Inspecting the project to build a bridge crossing the Thuận An estuary, which was launched in March 2022 at a cost of VNĐ2.4 trillion ($102.09 million) and is scheduled to complete in 2025, PM Chính said that the project is expected to fuel the maritime economic growth of the province, contributing to turning Thừa Thiên-Huế into a centrally-run city in the future.

He asked officials and workers involved in the project to ensure the quality and progress of the project.

​Earlier on March 24, PM Chính examined the Terminal T2 project of Phú Bài International Airport in Huế City. The Huế imperial palaces’ architectural style inspired the terminal's design.

The terminal will have three stories, cover 10,118 sq.m to welcome five million passengers per year, and be capable of handling up to 2,500 passengers at peak times.

With a total investment of VNĐ2.25 trillion, it was scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, due to COVID-19 impacts, the project has just finished 95 per cent of its workload.

PM Chính asked contractors to speed up the project, including the roads leading to the terminal, aiming for its inauguration in April this year.

He also urged the contractors to take note of planting trees to create green sceneries around the terminal and consider the high volume of car traffic in the future.

PM Chính also offered incense to General Nguyễn Chí Thanh at a museum in Huế showcasing documents, photos and objects on the life and revolutionary activities of the military officers during the nation's struggles against French colonialists and US imperialists. — VNS