San Jose Rotary Raises $250K+ with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Sponsorship

We believe in the power of giving back, and we will continue to support organizations that make a positive impact in our community.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty TradeMyHome.com' sponsored a successful fund raising event hosted by the San Jose Rotary Club on March 25, 2023. The event was held at the 'Signia by Hilton San Jose' and raised over $200,000 for community causes. The auction held during the event raised an additional $25,000 for the foundation's money.
The event was attended by local dignitaries, business leaders, and philanthropists from around the area. The Rotary Club's President, Sal Pizzaro, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support the community has shown towards their fundraising efforts. "We are deeply grateful to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty for sponsoring this event, and to all of our attendees who have generously donated towards our community causes."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate brokerage in the San Jose area, specializing in residential and commercial properties. Their sponsorship of the event underscores their commitment to giving back to the local community.
"We are proud to support the San Jose Rotary Club in their mission to make a difference in the lives of those in need," said Sharad Gupta, the owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and founder for TradeMyHome.com. "We believe in the power of giving back, and we will continue to support organizations that make a positive impact in our community."
The San Jose Rotary Club is a non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of people in the local community through various initiatives, including educational programs, health care services, and community development projects. The funds raised at the event will go towards supporting these initiatives.
The auction held during the event featured a wide range of items donated by local businesses and individuals, including gift certificates to local restaurants, vacation packages, and unique experiences. The auction raised over $25,000 for the foundation's money, demonstrating the community's commitment to supporting the Rotary Club's efforts.
Overall, the San Jose Rotary Club's fund raising event sponsored by 'Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty' was a tremendous success. The generosity of the attendees, sponsors, and auction donors will help make a difference in the lives of those in need in the San Jose community. The Rotary Club looks forward to continuing their mission to serve the community and make a positive impact in the years to come.
