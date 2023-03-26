Ivan Linn to Compose Music for upcoming Alaska Gold Rush Game

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that Ivan Linn joined Alaska Gold Rush to compose the music for our upcoming game, Alaska Gold Rush. Linn's extensive experience in the gaming industry and his talent as a composer make him the ideal candidate to bring the game's world to life through music.

Linn has composed music for numerous successful games and projects, including the popular ARPG Final Fantasy XV and was Assassin's Creed Symphony Music Director and Chief Conductor. His ability to create immersive and captivating soundscapes has earned him a reputation as one of the industry's most skilled musicians. Linn's work has also been recognised with numerous awards and nominations both as a pianist and composer.

In Alaska Gold Rush, players will venture into the wilderness of Alaska during the Gold Rush era, searching for gold and building their fortunes with special CARAT mechanics. Linn's music will transport players into this wild, exciting world and add to the overall gaming experience.

"We are thrilled to have Ivan Linn onboard for Alaska Gold Rush." says the game's founder Sylvia Slusarek. "His experience and talent are second to none, and we believe his music will help bring our game to life and create an unforgettable experience for our players."

Alaska Gold Rush sale is set to launch already this month, and with Ivan Linn's music as part of the game, it promises to be an exciting and immersive adventure.

