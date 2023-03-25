Dealer eProcess Launches 2023 Webinar Series Hosted by Eliana Raggio

Dealer eProcess, a leading provider of automotive digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its 2023 webinar series hosted by Eliana Raggio, Chief Marketing Officer. The webinar series will focus on the latest trends and strategies in the automotive industry, providing valuable insights and actionable tips for dealerships looking to stay ahead of the competition.

LISLE, Ill. (PRWEB) March 25, 2023

Dealer eProcess, a leading provider of automotive digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its 2023 webinar series hosted by Eliana Raggio, Chief Marketing Officer. The webinar series will focus on the latest trends and strategies in the automotive industry, providing valuable insights and actionable tips for dealerships looking to stay ahead of the competition. The first webinar is on Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m. EST and will feature Greg Gifford, COO of SearchLab Digital.

"I'm beyond ecstatic that Eliana is doing another webinar series," said Greg Gifford. "She always brings the fire – she's hands down the greatest webinar host out there, and the guests are always the best of the best. You definitely don't want to miss this new series."

A 15-year automotive industry veteran and a board member of Women in Automotive, Eliana Raggio is a highly respected thought leader in the digital marketing industry. Nicknamed the "Webinar Goddess" and "The Voice of Automotive", her passion for providing free educational development to help dealers navigate the ever-changing digital marketing landscape makes her well-positioned to share the latest insights and strategies in a webinar forum.

"We are thrilled to launch our 2023 webinar series with Eliana as our host," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "Her wealth of knowledge and expertise as a webinar moderator and public speaker in automotive makes her the perfect choice to lead the Dealer eProcess continuing education series."

The Dealer eProcess webinar series will be held throughout 2023, with each webinar featuring industry experts from across the industry covering a wide range of topics related to automotive digital marketing. The first webinar is scheduled for April 6, 2023, and registration is now open on the Dealer eProcess website. For more information about the webinar series, or to register for an upcoming broadcast, please visit: https://www.dealereprocess.com/webinars/

About Dealer

eProcessDealer eProcess is a comprehensive website and digital marketing solution catering to the needs of automotive dealerships. Their remarkable history of innovation, advanced online tools, and exceptional customer support put their clients on the fast track to digital success. Dealer eProcess has won numerous awards for its cutting-edge technology, including Automotive's first Connected Retail Platform, making them a recognized leader in the industry. To explore Dealer eProcess's strategy-oriented digital marketing options, visit their website at http://www.dealereprocess.com. For the most up-to-date news, follow Dealer eProcess on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/MM/prweb19244514.htm