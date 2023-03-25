Online visa platform Visagov provides e-visa for Nepal and 45 other countries to ease foreigners

MADRID, SPAIN, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Visagov, located in Madrid, Spain, is an e-visa-providing organization. Applying for a visa was a very long process but not anymore. This platform has changed the traditional ways of visa application, and people will stop going to embassies for their visa applications. We are excited to launch the Nepal pre-visa online by Visagov. The company will handle all aspects of the official process for visa application.
Visagov also offers tips on avoiding common mistakes that can lead to the rejection of a visa application. The website's user-friendly interface makes it easy for applicants to navigate and find the information they need, whether they are applying for a tourist visa, business visa, or any other nonimmigrant visa.
The Need to Process the Visa To Visit Nepal
Visiting Nepal requires a visa, except if the applicant is an Indian or SAARC citizen. A visa is necessary to protect the country and avoid illegal immigration and terrorist activities. No one can enter Nepal without a visa.
Nepal visas are called "on-arrival visas," but first applicants need a pre-visa to get that. The processing fees are based on the country they are applying from. Government and visa fees are also required after reaching Kathmandu International airport, Nepal. A citizen under ten years of age, SAARC citizens(except Afghani citizens), Nepalese non-resident card (NRN) holders, and Chinese do not have to pay visa fees.
The Process for Applying Nepal Pre-visa from Visagov
Avoid long queues at the Nepal airport and apply for a Pre-visa from Visagov. Visit their website, read all the details, and apply online 48 hours before departure. Visagov offers three types of Tourist Pre-visa; 15 days (30 USD), 30 days(50 USD), and 90 days (125 USD). Service fees are 29 USD for any tourist visa person will choose.
After selecting their visa plan, fill out a form for applying. Carefully give correct contact information, email, and details to avoid error and rejection. The payment method is also online. If pre-visa gets approved, Visagov will email, Print out the email and take it to Nepal with passport and photograph. Visit Nepal anytime like during the availability of respected tourist visa validity. Go to the Nepal embassy to apply for a visa other than a tourist visa.
Visa On Arrival
This pre-approval visa means a person can obtain a tourist visa in Nepal at the border.Individuals visiting the country will be required to pay for their visa upon arrival. It is recommended to obtain a pre-visa through Visagov to facilitate the process and avoid any potential issues. Choosing to fill out the pre-visa form at the airport may result in time-consuming delays and require additional patience.
Anyone can apply for Nepal Visa online with the help of Visagov experts in less than 5 minutes. This method will reduce the chances of mistakes normally happening during visa application. Applicants can save time and reduce the stress of navigating the visa application process independently. The Visagov website also provides up-to-date information on visa policy and procedure changes, ensuring applicants have the most accurate and relevant information.
