ImmunoGen Presents Final Overall Survival and Additional Efficacy Data from the SORAYA Trial at SGO Annual Meeting

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN, a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced final overall survival data and an evaluation of sequence of therapy in the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had been previously treated with bevacizumab will be presented by Dr. Robert Coleman in a plenary session on Saturday, March 25, at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida.
Oral Presentation Details
Title: Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression: Evaluation of Sequence of Therapy on Anti-Tumor Activity in the SORAYA Study
Session: Scientific Plenary I: Progress: Therapeutics Innovations
Session Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Session Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am ET
Additional information can be found at www.sgo.org.
