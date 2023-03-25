Submit Release
ImmunoGen Presents Final Overall Survival and Additional Efficacy Data from the SORAYA Trial at SGO Annual Meeting

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN, a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced final overall survival data and an evaluation of sequence of therapy in the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had been previously treated with bevacizumab will be presented by Dr. Robert Coleman in a plenary session on Saturday, March 25, at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida.

Oral Presentation Details
Title: Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression: Evaluation of Sequence of Therapy on Anti-Tumor Activity in the SORAYA Study
Session: Scientific Plenary I: Progress: Therapeutics Innovations
Session Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Session Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am ET

Additional information can be found at www.sgo.org.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230325005002/en/

