Florida’s leading Swim School chain helps children with special needs learn how to swim in just Five 30-minute lessons

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Otter Swim School will graduate thirteen Special Needs Kids Swim after learning to swim in just Five 30-minute Lessons. Florida’s Premier Swim School, Baby Otter, is on a Mission to End Childhood Drownings, First, in Florida, then, through a Nationwide Franchising Program. Baby Otter founders, Marlene Bloom and Mindy York, will be joined by their Ambassadors Baseball Hall of Famer, Andre Dawson, and Baby Otter Alumni Graduate and Gold Medal Special Olympian, Layla Crehan in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 7th after the week of lessons leading up to graduation hoping to help as many autistic and learning-disabled children as possible learn how to survive a fall in water. “I am really excited to join these kids at their graduation from the program,” said Dawson. “I remember when I graduated at age 50. I could not swim for 50 years.” Hollani Davis of WPTV is expected to cover the graduation festivities.
Krystal Lexima, Board Certified Behavior Analyst and the Founder and CEO of Bridges Behavioral Therapy, reached out to partner with Baby Otter Swim School, creator of the World’s Fastest Learn-to-Swim Program®, Turn, Kick, Reach®, the proprietary five day 30-minute swim program that can teach anyone how to swim, including children old enough to crawl, to help end childhood drownings in their home state of Florida. Lexima’s children graduated from Turn, Kick, Reach®, which is why she is called Baby Otter. “I wanted to do something; we needed to teach these kids on the spectrum how to swim. I called Mindy and she immediately agreed, and in just a week we had a dozen sponsors,” said Lexima
Crehan herself was told she would never learn to swim because she was autistic. She will present the graduates with their certificates and give a speech about how being autistic became her superpower. “Every swim school refused to help me. They all recommended Baby Otter,” Crehan remembers, “and Mindy and Marlene were truly thrilled to help me.”
“Many believe children on the spectrum can’t learn to swim,” Bloom revealed. “We say our program works for everyone because of the daily structure of our curriculum-based program and the one-on-one attention we give each student,” Bloom added.
“Children on the spectrum love the water. We want to make sure they are all safe and have the opportunity to learn in a loving environment,” York said. “Swimming is very therapeutic for these amazing children,” She continued.
“We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous gift of life: Claudelyne & Stanley Demesmin, Krystal Lexima of Bridges Behavioral Therapy, Marlene Bloom and Mindy York of Baby Otter Swim School, Marc Karbowski of Insurance Services of Palm Beach, Jordan Jacob of Jacob & Greenfield, PLLC, Jessica Amador of Renewable Grease & Oil, Edward Cox of Edward Cox Interiors, Linh Fraga of Toi Nail Spa Wellington, The Eye Place - Hamlin & Windermere, Christopher Andrews of Streets Watching Radio, and Ashley Adams of Spectrum ABA Billing,” said Lexima.
All eyes are on Baby Otter Swim School with over 60 corporate and franchised locations throughout the State of Florida and New York with new confirmed locations coming to Tampa, Melbourne, Wellington, Royal Palms, Loxahatchee and Westlake, Florida is positioned to continue to expand throughout the Southeast region of the United States to be the largest life saving swim school franchise of its kind.” says Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Advisor with New Jersey based Franchise Development Company, The Stanwood Group. “Accidental drownings continue to be the leading cause of death to children under the age of four in the United States.” says Katz “"Our mission of this franchise is to award franchisees to become entrepreneurs which inevitably will save more children from drowning,” said York.
"I’m so happy to be opening my third franchise territory in Palm Beach County in less than a year and look forward to contributing to the community by helping to put an end to childhood drownings,” stated Caleb Blanton, Baby Otter Swim School Franchisee.
About Baby Otter Swim School:
Founded by two South Florida women, one a career educator with a precocious 2-year-old who constantly jumped in the water and could not find a swim school for children under five, and the other who made ending childhood drownings her life’s mission after rescuing her daughter from the bottom of her pool, Baby Otter Swim School, entering its Fifth decade is the World’s Fastest Learn-to-Swim Program®. Baby Otter Swim School’s proprietary Turn, Kick, Reach® program can teach anyone how to swim in just five 30-minute lessons. Baby Otter Swim School maintains a high level of success teaching the learning disabled, autistic, and challenged children to swim. In an effort to reach more children, seven years ago, Baby Otter began providing their swim lessons at Florida resorts. Now, in order to reach even more children, Baby Otter Swim School, last year, began a nationwide franchising program. For more information about Baby Otter Swim School, please visit www.babyotterswimschool.com; and for franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.babyotterswimschool.com/franchise/.
