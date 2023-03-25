Shares gain for fourth session thanks to large-caps

HÀ NỘI - Shares gained for a fourth straight session on Friday thanks to the sharp rise of large-caps in the securities and real estate group, supporting the overall market.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index rose 0.16 per cent to close Friday at 1,046.79 points. The index had risen 2.3 per cent in the last four days.

Market breadth was positive with 265 rising stocks and 122 losing ones.

Nearly 580 million shares worth VNĐ9.4 trillion (US$399.7 million) were traded on HCM City’s bourse.

The VN-30 Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 0.46 per cent to close at 1,051.42 points.

In the VN-30 basket, 19 stocks gained while ten lost ground. The biggest gainers included the Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), PV Power (POW), Mobile World Group (MWG), Vietjet (VJC), Vingroup (VIC), HDBank (HDB) and Vinhomes (VHM).

As many as 19 out of 25 industries tracked by vietstock.vn gained value, of which oil and gas companies were the biggest gainers with an average growth of 1.96 per cent.

Other sectors such as insurance, oil, retail, wholesale, retail, agriculture, rubber production, logistics, real estate, seafood processing and plastics manufacturing also gained substantially.

Energy stocks performed positively with gainers such as PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD), and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

Real estate and construction stocks witnessed a dramatic rise in prices as a series of large-cap stocks soared such as Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Kinh Bắc City Development Holding Corporation (KBC), Hà Đô Group JSC (HDG), Nam Long Group (NLG), Hòa Bình Construction Group Joint Stock Company (HBC) and Viglacera Corporation - JSC (VGC), LDG Investment JSC (LDG), Tân Tạo Investment and Industry Corporation (ITA), Hoàng Quân Consulting-Trading-Service Real Estate Corporation (HQC), Thủ Đức Housing Development Corporation (TDH), Vạn Phát Hưng Corporation (VPH), Licogi 16 Joint Stock Company (LCG) and FECON CORPORATION (FCN).

Securities stocks also increased at the end of the session, namely SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Việt Capital Inc (VCI), Asia - Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company (APS), Việt Nam Bank For Industry & Trade Securities JSC (CTS), VNDirect Securities Co (VND), Bank for Invesment & Development of Vietnam Securities Company (BSI) and VIX Securities Joint Stock Company (VIX).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 1.18 per cent to end at 205.72 points. — VNS