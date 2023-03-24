10 Tips To Reduce Your Live Electricity Usage In Australia

There are a few ways to understand your live electricity usage, and each method has advantages and disadvantages. Here are some of the most common methods used in Australia:

Smart meters

Smart meters are electronic devices that measure your electricity usage in real time and send the data to your energy provider. These meters can help you understand your energy usage patterns, and some energy providers offer apps and online portals that allow you to monitor your usage in real time.

Energy monitors

Energy monitors are devices that plug into your electricity meter and display your energy usage in real-time. These devices can help you identify how much energy your appliances are using and which appliances are using the most energy.

Energy bills

Your electricity bill provides a detailed breakdown of your energy usage and the cost of that usage. By examining your bill, you can identify which appliances are using the most energy and when you are using the most energy.

In-home displays

Some energy providers offer in-home displays that show your electricity usage in real-time. These displays are usually connected to your smart meter or energy monitor and can help you understand your energy usage patterns.