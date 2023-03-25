Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives Welcomes Steven Phillips as the New General Manager

Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives welcomes their new General Manager, Steven Phillips, a native of the United Kingdom, and true nature lover.

Steven has a rich experience in working with some of the fast growing, multi-cultural and international luxury brands in the world including business hotels, golf resorts and luxury private island resorts. Steven has worked all over the world including 10 years in the Maldives, and also London, Japan, Malta, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi.

One of the highlights of Steven‘s career was as the General Manager at Gili Lankanfushi from 2014 to 2017, an ultra-Luxury Maldivian Resort of 45 villas, including the world’s largest overwater villa complex. In 2015, the property was voted as Reader’s Choice, No.1 Hotel in The World.

Steven was instrumental to the success of the opening of Joali Maldives whilst overseeing both Joali Resorts in the Maldives as Area General Manager from 2017 to 2020.

Steven has a degree in Hotel & Institutional Operations and has earned several useful certificates such as Diploma in Wine & Spirits, Cornell Hospitality and General Manager’s Executive Programme – UK.

Moreover, Steven has an outstanding track record in leading ultra-luxury resorts, Strategic Budgeting, PR Media Relations and Organisational Building. He is an accomplished hospitality executive particularly adept in setting up and implementing organizational structures in pre-opening destination resorts.

He enjoys golf and scuba diving, and when the weather is not so promising, he samples on international and local cuisine, as well fine wines. Steven is married to Corinne, who also shares passion for nature conservation as well as travelling.