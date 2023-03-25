Create Lasting Memories this Eid at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and W Maldives

With the Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations around the corner, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and W Maldives announced its exclusively curated packages. The packages are designed to provide guests with the ultimate relaxation experience amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives offers an unrivalled escape into the splendor of the Indian Ocean.

Guests can soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the W Maldives or unwind at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, while enjoying the pristine beaches and enchanting night skies. Whatever guests’ preferences may be, the resorts have something to offer for everyone, be it a memorable family vacation post Ramadan, a romantic honeymoon, a wellness retreat, an underwater adventure, or a tranquil sunbathing experience.

W Maldives

Escape to the heart-shaped island paradise of W Maldives for the ultimate Eid Al Fitr retreat. Located in the North Ari Atoll, W Maldives offers luxury accommodations, leisure activities, and exquisite dining options. Guests can choose from the WOW Ocean Escape or the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven, the resort’s two-bedroom overwater suites, which come equipped with a private pool, outdoor deck, and floor-to-ceiling windows with endless views of the Indian Ocean. Those staying in the WOW Ocean suites can enjoy the ultimate ‘Suite Escape’ package, which includes daily breakfast and a one-time floating breakfast in their villa. Guests in the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven will also receive a one-time private excursion aboard the resort’s private yacht, ESCAPE. On April 28, guests can celebrate Eid in style on the resort’s very own castaway island, Gaathafushi, with a live BBQ, DJ, and indulgent bonfire-toasted desserts enjoyed under the stars. Click here to book now.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike. Allowing guests to truly switch off after Ramadan this Eid break, the resort’s “Full Board Promo” includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, soft drinks, daily use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and use of the tennis courts, along with complimentary round-trip speed boat transfers to Velana Airport and free Wi-Fi across the resort. Click here to book now.