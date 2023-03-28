Plant Disease Diagnostics Market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach a US$ 150.6 Mn by the end of 2033

Growing Global Demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics is Paving Way for Novel Methods of Detection for Plant Disease Pathogens, Thus Propelling Market Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant disease diagnostics market refers to the global market for tools, equipment, and services used to diagnose and identify plant diseases. These technologies are used by farmers, agronomists, and researchers to detect and diagnose diseases in crops, plants, and trees. The market for plant disease diagnostics is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices and the need for early detection and effective management of plant diseases.

Worldwide revenue from the plant disease diagnostics market was about US$ 96.5 Mn in 2022, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 150.6 Mn by the end of 2033.

One of the key drivers of the plant disease diagnostics market is the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. As the world population continues to grow, there is an increasing need to produce more food with limited resources. Sustainable agriculture practices, such as integrated pest management and precision agriculture, rely on accurate and timely disease diagnosis and management to minimize the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

Companies

• ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

• ClearDetections B.V.

• Merck KGaA

• Agdia Inc

• Qualiplante SAS

• LOEWE Biochemica GmbH

• BIOREBA AG

• PanonIT

• Agrisera AB

• Biosense Laboratories AS

• OptiGene Limited

• TwistDx Limited

However, there are also some challenges that the plant disease diagnostics market faces. One of the main challenges is the lack of awareness and education about plant diseases among farmers and growers, particularly in developing countries. Additionally, there is a need for further investment in research and development to improve the accuracy and speed of disease diagnostics and to develop new technologies for disease management.

Overall, the plant disease diagnostics market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by ongoing advancements in diagnostic technology and the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. With increasing investment in research and development, and the development of new technologies, the plant disease diagnostics market is likely to play a significant role in the future of agriculture and food production.

Some of the recent developments of key Plant Disease Diagnostics service providers are as follows:

Organizations all across the world are using mobile services to develop and market their plant disease diagnosis products. Many companies that sell electronic and software-based solutions for diagnosing plant diseases also sell their goods as mobile applications to customers.

Furthermore, several industry participants in the plant disease diagnostics market employ low-cost marketing techniques. One such method is free trials. Offering a free trial is one of the most common marketing methods for increasing product sales. This method is most commonly used among new products and emerging market competitors.

Key instances include:

• Agdia Inc. introduced rapid isothermal assays in August 2021 for the identification of novel pathogens in industrial hemp.

• Agdia Inc. released a fast molecular assay in January 2021 to identify Dickeya spp., which causes blackleg disease in potatoes.

Key Segments Covered in Plant Disease Diagnostics Industry Research

Product:

• Kits

• Lateral Flow Devices

• DNA/RNA Probes

• Accessories and Other Consumables

• Software and Cloud Databases

Test:

• Molecular Tests

• Serological Tests

• Tests Using Electronic Technology

Sample:

• Seeds

• Grains

• Plants

• Trees

• Fruits

• Others

End User:

• Agricultural Laboratories

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Food Processing Laboratories

• Contract Research Organization

• Others

