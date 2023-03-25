Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size, To Witness Promising Growth Rate 5.3% by 2032

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size 2023

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market was valued at USD 3,122 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2032.

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is projected to experience rapid growth over the coming years. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) is a technique utilized during surgical operations to monitor nerve system function and identify any potential damage or injury. Conductive electrotherapy utilizes electrodes and other monitoring devices to record and analyze the electrical activity in the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. The demand for minimally invasive surgeries, driven by technological advancements and an increase in neurological disorders, is expected to drive market expansion.

Additionally, the growing applications of IONM in various surgical specialties such as orthopedics, neurosurgery, and ENT surgery are expected to drive market growth. Nonetheless, the high cost of systems and lack of trained professionals may hinder some growth prospects. On the other hand, the rising adoption of IONM in emerging markets and an uptick in outsourcing IONM services offer lucrative opportunities for market players over the coming years.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Natus Medical Incorporated

NeuroMonitoring Technologies

Biotronic Neuro Network, LLC

NuVasive Inc.

Sentient Medical Systems

Accurate Monitoring LLC

Computational Diagnostics, Inc.

IntraNerve, LLC

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Medtronic plc.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

Insourced

Outsourced

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Hospital

Ambulatory surgery center

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

- Increase in Sales Revenue

- Increased Demand from Developing Regions

- Rise in Popularity

- R&D Efforts

- Product Innovation and Offerings

- Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

