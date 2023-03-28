Sales of Cosmetic Dentistry Market will climb to US$ US$ 106.43 Bn by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 13.5%

Market Study on Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Advancements in technology Spurring growth of cosmetic dentistry

Market Study on Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Advancements in technology Spurring growth of cosmetic dentistry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmetic dentistry market refers to the global market for dental procedures and treatments that focus on improving the appearance of the teeth, gums, and bite. Cosmetic dentistry procedures include teeth whitening, veneers, orthodontics, dental implants, and other restorative and cosmetic dental treatments. The market for cosmetic dentistry is driven by the increasing demand for aesthetic dental treatments and the growing awareness of the benefits of maintaining good oral health.

With growing digitalization, the market for cosmetic dentistry is likely to flourish, garnering US$ 106.3 Billion and exhibiting a 13.5% CAGR from 2022-2032. As of the current year, 2022, the market is estimated at US$ 30 Billion, against US$ 26.43 Billion in 2021.

Need More Insights on Competitor Analysis of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market, Request for Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33186

One of the key drivers of the cosmetic dentistry market is the increasing demand for aesthetic dental treatments. Cosmetic dental procedures have become increasingly popular in recent years, as patients have become more concerned about the appearance of their teeth and gums. In addition, advances in dental technology and materials have made cosmetic dental treatments more affordable and accessible to a wider range of patients.

Companies

• Danaher Corporation

• Align Technology Inc.

• Dentsply International, Inc.

• 3M Company

• Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

• Institut Straumann AG

• Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

• Biolase, Inc.

• Planmeca Oy

• A-dec Inc.

If You Want To Know The Business Opportunity/Market Value, Purchase The Premium Insight @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33186

However, there are also some challenges that the cosmetic dentistry market faces. One of the main challenges is the high cost of some cosmetic dental procedures, which can limit their adoption, particularly in regions with lower disposable incomes. Additionally, there is a need for further investment in research and development to improve the safety and efficacy of cosmetic dental treatments.

Overall, the cosmetic dentistry market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by ongoing advancements in dental technology and the increasing demand for aesthetic dental treatments. With increasing investment in research and development, and the development of new technologies, the cosmetic dentistry market is likely to play a significant role in the future of dental care.

Some of the recent developments of key Cosmetic Dentistry service providers are as follows:

Most companies are involved in the modification of already launched products, thereby enhancing their product portfolios. Consolidated partnerships between companies in this industry are a frequent phenomenon to keep ahead of other competitors.

Some prominent players in the global cosmetic dentistry market include Align Technology Inc, Dentsply International, Inc, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc, Biolase, Inc, Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc.

• In March 2019, Align Technology, Inc. announced a distribution agreement for iTero Element Intraoral Scanners with Benco Dental, which is the largest privately-owned dental distributor in the U.S. The company’s iTero Element scanner can help dentists perform a wide range of restorative and orthodontic procedures with greater precision and visualization capabilities. Danaher Corporation

• In May 2022, Align Technology introduced Invisalign outcome simulator PRO, a next generation patient communication tool that enables doctors to show the patients smile before the treatment. Through this, the company is aiming to understand the requirements of patients and meeting the demand by customizing the treatments.

If you want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33186

Key Segments Profiled in the Cosmetic Dentistry Industry Report

Cosmetic Dentistry by Product

• Dental Systems & Equipment

• Dental Implants

• Dental Crowns & Bridges

• Dental Veneer

• Orthodontic Braces

• Bonding Agents

• Inlays & Onlays

• Whitening

Cosmetic Dentistry by Region

• North America Cosmetic Dentistry Market

• Latin America Cosmetic Dentistry Market

• Europe Cosmetic Dentistry Market

• Asia Pacific Cosmetic Dentistry Market

• Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Top Market Research Reports:

Myoelectric Prosthetics Market

Clinical Chemistry Market

Endoscopes Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/endoscopes-market.asp

Medical Spa Market : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/medical-spa-market.asp

Aesthetic Lasers Market : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/global-aesthetic-lasers-market.asp

Tumour-Induced Osteomalacia Market : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/tumour-induced-osteomalacia-market.asp

Intermittent Catheters Market : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/intermittent-catheters-market.asp

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

United States

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com