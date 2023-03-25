At-Home Fitness Equipment Market Size will Touch a New Heights in Upcoming Year with Top Key Players Alarming Growth

At-Home Fitness Equipment Market

According to WHO, in 2016, around 1.9 billion adults were overweight and of these around 650 million were obese

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At-Home Fitness Equipment Market Overview 2021 to 2027.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “At-Home Fitness Equipment Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the at-home fitness equipment market size is expected to reach $11,459 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. The commonly used at-home fitness equipment are treadmills, stationary cycles, stair climbers, rowing machines, elliptical, and free weights. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global at-home fitness equipment market. Moreover, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of individual in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players.

REQUEST FOR SAMPLE :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11795

Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future scope

An alarming rise in global obesity, especially in urban areas, supplements the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market. According to WHO, in 2016, around 1.9 billion adults were overweight and of these around 650 million were obese. Obesity is associated to a number of health issues or disorders such as sudden cardiac arrest, hypertension, hypotension, and diabetes. Therefore, to lose weight, reduce stress, and improve blood circulation, obese people tend to use more of fitness equipment, thereby increasing the sales for these products.

Further, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology in the at-home fitness equipment is driving the global at-home fitness equipment market. It is expected that the AI based personal trainer is the upcoming trend in the at-home fitness equipment market. Tech giants such as Google and Apple are engaged in developing their smart wearable devices that can virtually guide and assist its users based on health data collection. This will boost the at-home fitness equipment market in future.

The global at-home fitness equipment market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, end user, price point, and region.

*Depending on product type, the at-home fitness equipment market is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, free weights, and power racks. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is sub-segmented into treadmills, stationary cycles, rowing machines, and elliptical and others.

*By distribution channel, the global at-home fitness equipment market is segregated into dealers, online, retail, and gyms/clubs. The online segment is further segregated into direct distribution and 3rd party retailers. The retail segment is further fragmented into mass retailer and specialty retailer.

*By end user, the at-home fitness equipment market is segregated into households, apartment, and gym in apartment.

*By price point, the market is segmented into low, mid, and luxury.

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11795

Some of the key players in the fitness equipment market analysis includes

*Tonal Systems, Inc.,

*ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.,

*PENT, Technogym

*Louis Vuitton

*PELOTON

*NOHrD

*Nordic Track

*ProForm

*Precor, Inc.

* Schwinn

*JTX Fitness

*Keiser Corporation

*Corepump

Key findings

*North America dominates in terms of at-home fitness equipment market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

*In 2019, based on product type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment leads in terms of market share, and is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years

*The free weights segment is poised to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

*Households segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

*Based on region, Europe is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for the stakeholder

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Upsurge in young population in developing region

3.5.1.2.Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.5.1.3.Rise in prevalence of obesity

3.5.1.4.Multifunctional at-home equipment are suitable for households.... continue

Buy this Premium Report In Profitable Rate:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9b75c5b5ff34da527e0511fde456d084

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What will be the At-Home Fitness Equipment market Size From 2021 to 2027?

Q2. Which are the top companies in the At-Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Q3. How can I get sample report of At-Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Q4. What is the CAGR of At-Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Q5. Which is the base year calculated in the At-Home Fitness Equipment market report?



SIMILAR REPORTS :-

Lateral Fitness Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lateral-fitness-equipment-market-A06181

Water Sports Gear Market Expected to Reach $55.2 Billion by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-sports-gear-market-A06301

Sports Gun Market is estimated to reach $2,779.0 million by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-gun-market-A06371



