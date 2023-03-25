Propylene Glycol Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 6.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 4.4%

The global propylene glycol market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2032, growing at a cagr 4.4%

The global propylene glycol market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years, due to rising demand from various industries. Propylene glycol is an adaptable chemical compound found in numerous industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. In the food and beverage industry, it serves as a humectant, solvent, and preservative; while in pharmaceutical applications it serves as both a solvent and excipient.

Propylene glycol is an important ingredient in personal care products such as moisturizers, shampoos, and toothpaste due to its moisturizing and emulsifying capabilities. Propylene glycol's growing demand in these industries can be attributed to its unique properties, such as its versatility in mixing water and organic solvents, high boiling point, low toxicity, and low vapor pressure. Furthermore, propylene glycol's growing use as an antifreeze and de-icer in automotive and aviation applications is further fueling the market growth.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Dow
Huntsman
DuPont (Tate ? Lyle )
ADM
Polioles
Lyondell Basell Industries
Repsol
BASF
Oelon
Sumitomo Chemical
Asahi
ADEKA
SKC
Shell
Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical
Tongling Jintai Chemical
CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals
Hi-tech Spring Chemical
Daze Group
Shandong Depu Chemical

Propylene Glycol Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Propylene Glycol Market

Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

UPR
PPG
Pharmaceuticals and Food

Propylene Glycol Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Propylene Glycol Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

- Increase in Sales Revenue

- Increased Demand from Developing Regions

- Rise in Popularity

- R&D Efforts

- Product Innovation and Offerings

- Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Propylene Glycol Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Propylene Glycol Market. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Propylene Glycol Market focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

