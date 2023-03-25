Greece Independence Day

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Greece and Greeks around the world as you celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the founding of the Hellenic Republic.

As I reflect on the previous year, I am proud to say that the partnership between the United States and Greece and the ties between our peoples have never been stronger. The United States views Greece as an indispensable partner and NATO Ally at a time of unparalleled global challenges.

Time and again, Greece has stood on the right side of history, demonstrated most recently by its ongoing vital support to Ukraine more than one year after Moscow launched its brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion that has claimed countless innocent lives, including in the city of Mariupol, home to a Hellenistic identity for centuries. From Europe’s eastern flank to the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, and beyond, Greece has served as a principled proponent of peace and prosperity, and I thank you for your continued leadership.

During my first official visit as Secretary of State to Greece this year, I was reminded not only of Greece’s legendary hospitality, but also of its unique role as the birthplace of democracy. Those remarkable values born in Athens resonated with the founders of the United States and continue to reverberate throughout the world, lighting the way forward to this day. This ancient source of inspiration allows us to stand united in addressing today’s global challenges.

As we look toward another year of challenges and opportunities, I am heartened that our partnership remains firm. We will overcome our challenges together. The American people are resolute in our fondness and support for Greece and the

Greek people. I look forward to the ways in which we will deepen our partnership and friendship and wish the people of Greece a year of peace, prosperity, and good health.