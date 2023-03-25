Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,994 in the last 365 days.

Poe on FOI

PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release
March 24, 2023

Poe on FOI

While an executive order on Freedom of Information (FOI) is laudable, our overarching goal is to institutionalize it through a law.

We will continue to push for an FOI law -- one that gives more access to information than restrictions.

Transparency is crucial to accountability. Without transparency, our people cannot access the information needed to participate in effective governance.

Every Filipino has a right to information of public concern. This is a sacred element in empowerment and democracy.#

You just read:

Poe on FOI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more