Poe on FOI

While an executive order on Freedom of Information (FOI) is laudable, our overarching goal is to institutionalize it through a law.

We will continue to push for an FOI law -- one that gives more access to information than restrictions.

Transparency is crucial to accountability. Without transparency, our people cannot access the information needed to participate in effective governance.

Every Filipino has a right to information of public concern. This is a sacred element in empowerment and democracy.#