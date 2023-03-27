Submit Release
New Release From Mylo Bybee

Mylo Bybee - A Mixtape

Mixtape EP features acoustic tracks from the bands first release and a remixed version of Cornered by British producer Johnson Somerset

The acoustic demos from the bands first release were mixed by Richard Bignell, and the full version of Cornered was remixed into a electronic track by Johnson Somerset. ”
Chad Hagan

LONDON, ENGLAND , UK, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Release From Mylo Bybee. Available on platforms everywhere.

Boise, Idaho's Mylo Bybee has released a 6 track recording of acoustic demos and a remixed version of Cornered on 3/24/2023.

The release is in anticipation of Mylo's full length album coming out June 2023 (ZMI Arcadia Recordings).

Mixtape EP features acoustic tracks from the bands first release and an electronic remix of the song Cornered by British producer Johnson Somerset.

5 of the 6 tracks are acoustic demos in raw form, performed by Tyler, mixed and mastered by Richard Bignell in London, England.

Mylo Bybee is Tyler Schlagenhauf on vocals and guitar; Wes Schlagenhauf on vocals and bass and Jason Guadalupe on drums.

A Mixtape is released on ZMI Arcadia Recordings in the US and ZMI Rights Management UK Ltd worldwide.

Cornered, Johnson Somerset Remix

