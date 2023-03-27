There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,786 in the last 365 days.
Mixtape EP features acoustic tracks from the bands first release and a remixed version of Cornered by British producer Johnson Somerset
LONDON, ENGLAND , UK, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Release From Mylo Bybee. Available on platforms everywhere.
Boise, Idaho's Mylo Bybee has released a 6 track recording of acoustic demos and a remixed version of Cornered on 3/24/2023.
The release is in anticipation of Mylo's full length album coming out June 2023 (ZMI Arcadia Recordings).
Mixtape EP features acoustic tracks from the bands first release and an electronic remix of the song Cornered by British producer Johnson Somerset.
5 of the 6 tracks are acoustic demos in raw form, performed by Tyler, mixed and mastered by Richard Bignell in London, England.
Mylo Bybee is Tyler Schlagenhauf on vocals and guitar; Wes Schlagenhauf on vocals and bass and Jason Guadalupe on drums.
A Mixtape is released on ZMI Arcadia Recordings in the US and ZMI Rights Management UK Ltd worldwide.
ZMI Media Team
ZMI Arcadia Music
+1 404-394-6201
chad@zmirecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
Cornered, Johnson Somerset Remix