Provincial Firefighting Training Centre at Parkland College Re-Opening

Saskatchewan residents can soon train to become certified firefighters in their home province. Applications are now open for National Fire Protection Association training starting in July, thanks to a new Government of Saskatchewan investment in Parkland College's provincial firefighting training site in Melville.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training will make a combined investment of $1.8 million in the college's firefighting training program in 2023-24.

"The collaboration between Parkland College and the Province of Saskatchewan will address the demand for all types of firefighters, including professional, industrial and volunteer," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

Firefighting training was previously available at the college's provincial firefighting training site until 2021 when it was placed on hold due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, those who were seeking to become professional firefighters needed to go outside the province for training.

"Our government is committed to ensuring people can train for and build a rewarding firefighting career right here in Saskatchewan. I encourage residents to consider applying and spread the word about this great opportunity," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "This combined investment will support Parkland College in delivering quality education and training, ultimately ensuring a supply of firefighters to help keep our communities safe."

The funding includes investments of:

$1.33 million in one-time funding from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for the purchase of training equipment.

Up to $250,000 in annual funding from the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training to deliver firefighter training programs.

Up to $210,000 in Capital Grant funding in 2023-24 from the Ministry of Advanced Education for fixed, on-location capital assets.

"Parkland College is pleased to receive endorsement from the provincial government as Saskatchewan's firefighting training centre," Parkland and Cumberland Colleges Interim President and CEO Alison Dubreuil said. "This investment and strategic partnership with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will provide sustainability in delivering emergency services training to meet community and industry needs across this province."

The provincial firefighting training centre in Melville will accommodate between 18 and 24 students per cohort for those interested in becoming professional firefighters. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standard 1001 program will be the first training offered. Additional professional, industrial and volunteer firefighting training will begin this fall.

For more information about the program, visit https://parklandcollege.sk.ca/programs/protectionemergency/firefighting/nfpa1001.html.

