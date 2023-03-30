Relational Database Legend CJ Date to Give Keynote at WWDVC 2023

CJ Date will Deliver Wednesday's Keynote at WWDVC 2023 Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

Celebrating Fifty Years of Relational: The legendary CJ Date will talk about relational technology and its history at WWDVC

Wednesday’s 2- part Keynote presentation ‘50 Years of Relational’ given by CJ Date is a presentation that no database professional can afford to miss.” — Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce that world-renowned specialist in Relational Database Theory, CJ Date, will be speaking at this year's World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC), delivering the Keynote Session on Wednesday, May 3rd. Computer Science students and database modelers have been influenced by Dr. Date’s books and lectures for decades. As a colleague of Ted Codd, Dr. Date was there at the beginning of the relational database and continues to be a thought leader in the space.

Chris Date's keynote presentation at this year's conference is titled "Fifty Years of Relational." This unique, two-part presentation offers a comprehensive perspective on the evolution of the relational model in the database industry over the past 50 years. As one of the foremost experts on database theory and design, Chris Date will offer insights into the history and future of the relational model.

The first part of the presentation traces the development of relational technology from its early theoretical beginnings to its total dominance of the database marketplace by the mid-1990s. Chris Date, who worked closely with Edgar F. Codd, the inventor of the relational model, offers his unique perspective on this period. He discusses the original contributions made to the development of the relational model and the historical context in which these contributions were made. He also discusses the battles for acceptance of the relational model and the milestones that marked its development. This presentation is a must-attend for anyone interested in the history of the relational model and its impact on the database industry.

The second part of the presentation delves into how the industry began to lose its way after the mid-1990s and the various claimed alternatives to the relational model. Chris Date offers his unique perspective on why these alternatives are doomed to eventual failure and why the relational model won't be replaced. The presentation also covers The Third Manifesto, which presents a proposal for an improved version of the relational model, and highlights research topics and successes that have emerged from relational technology.

Here's what attendees can look forward to by attending:

- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolution of relational technology, from its early theoretical beginnings to its current state.

- Learn why relational technology dominated the database marketplace for several decades, despite its imperfections.

- Discover why the industry began to lose its way and how it impacted the adoption of relational technology in the later years.

- Understand why the alternatives to the relational model that were proposed by some are doomed to eventual failure.

- Explore how relational technology has led to success in various important research areas.

- Discover the issues where work still remains to be done, and gain insights into how to address them.

- Benefit from Chris Date's unique perspective and experience, having worked closely with Codd, the father of the relational model, and having published the first influential book on the subject in 1975.

Chris Date is one of the most respected figures in the database industry. He worked closely with Edgar F. Codd, the inventor of the relational model, and has been instrumental in advancing the theory and practice of database design. Chris is the author of numerous influential books on database theory and design, including "An Introduction to Database Systems" and "Database in Depth." He is also the founder of Relational Solutions, a company that provides consulting services and training in database theory and design. Chris is a frequent speaker at conferences and events around the world, and his presentations are always highly anticipated.

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium is a global community of professionals who specialize in data warehousing, business intelligence, and analytics. The WWDVC conference is an annual event that brings together professionals from around the world to share their knowledge, experience, and expertise. The conference features a range of presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to help attendees stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in the data warehousing industry with a focus on the Data Vault 2.0 System of Analytics.

This year's conference promises to be the best yet, with a wide range of presentations and workshops covering topics such as data modeling, data architecture, data integration, data mesh, and data visualization as well as data virtualization within the three core themes of:

1. Semantic Layers - A properly designed DV2 solution starts with the understanding of the business terms and their related business processes. This allows the practitioner to gain insight to the way data flows through the business in and through any number of enterprise source systems . This is what DV2 calls an “integrated view” of the data. This is also covers how semantic layers operate and interact - they align complex data with familiar business terms in the form of a map. The map links the semantic layer to the business terms to provide a consolidated and unified view of the complex organizational data in familiar business terms.

2. Data Vault 2.0 Innovations - The versatility of a properly designed Data Vault 2.0 solution lends itself to a myriad of innovations in applied sciences engineering frameworks and analytic solutions. In this track we will explore a number of innovations and applications that are based upon or are perfectly supported by a Data Vault 2.0 approach. Among the topics we will discuss are: how to build an operational or application source system on top of a DV2 and the business benefits of doing so why Data Vault Methodology fills in the gaps of a Data Mesh conceptual framework to become its perfect complement “How To’s” and Lessons Learned of implementing on various technical platforms and the symbiotic relationship that can be nurtured between AI / ML / NLP and your Data Vault solution.

3. Business Analytics - Technical and data engineering teams seem to be focused on getting data IN to the Enterprise Data Warehouse but what about getting data OUT of the warehouse? These sessions are focused on the tasks approaches and teaming practices designed to get information out of the warehouse and into the hands of the business consumers. We will discuss the importance of collaboration with the business the business analysts and the data scientists required to bring true value to the business and transform your data warehouse from a being cost center to a profit center.

In addition to Chris Date's keynote presentation, the conference will feature presentations from other industry leaders, including Dan Linstedt, the inventor of the Data Vault model. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with their peers, share their experiences, and learn from each other.

"We are thrilled to have Chris Date as a keynote speaker at this year's conference," said Dan Linstedt, inventor of the Data Vault, DV 2.0 and co-founder of the World Wide Data Vault Consortium. "Chris is one of the foremost experts on database theory and design, and his insights into the history and future of the relational model are sure to be enlightening. We are also excited to offer attendees the opportunity to learn from other industry leaders and to network with their peers

Beyond CJ Date’s Keynote, there are many other opportunities for learning at WWDVC 2023. Held annually in Stowe, Vermont, USA, WWDVC is the conference for Business Intelligence and Analytics professionals to:

- Learn more about Data Vault 2.0 customer successes and challenges

- Gain industry knowledge from experts in the field

- Network with other like minds facing similar challenges

- Share stories

- Solve problems

- Get answers

- See & witness emerging trends

- Experience hands-on vendor tools

The conference runs in the first week of May 2023. For more information and to register, visit www.wwdvc.com.