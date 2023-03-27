Veteran Owned Canyon Lake Mobile Sponsoring Junior Women’s Club Annual Golf Tournament April 1

Southern California's Leading Mobile Golf Cart Repair & Retail - Canyon Lake Mobile CEO, Richard Anthony Schwarzman, Canyon Lake Mobile Canyon Lake Mobile Golf Cart Repair & Service

Golf Tournament Raising Money for Scholarships and Resources for Families in Need

Giving Back to me means ‘investing in’ the families that comprise of Canyon Lake. Partnering with Junior Women’s Club is one of many ways we invest in for our customers and their families.” — Richard Anthony Schwarzman "Tony"

CANYON LAKE, CA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon Lake Mobile, a leading southern California’s Golf Cart repair and service company, today announced their support of the Junior Women’s Club Golf tournament to be held at Canyon Lake Golf Course on April 1, 2023. Canyon Lake Junior Women's Club is a non-profit with a mission to help the Canyon Lake community. The Golf tournament aims to raise funds for scholarships and families in need all year long.

“Giving back to the community is part of our business“said Richard Anthony Schwarzman, Chief Executive Officer of Canyon Lake Mobile, a full-service Golf Cart Mobile Repair Company. “Giving Back is really ‘investing in’ the families that comprise of Canyon Lake. Partnering with Junior Women’s Club during #WomenHistoryMonth is one of many ways we invest in for our customers and their families.”

Junior Women Club Golf Tournament

When:

April 1, 2023

8:00 am – 1:00pm



Where:

Canyon Lake Country Club

32001Railroad Canyon Road

Canyon Lake, CA 92587

"As a family-run business, I'm always looking ways to sponsor community efforts. We are excited for Junior Women's Golf Tournament, not just to play, but to raise money for families in need, to support local school sports teams and give back to Lake Elsinore Animal Friends of the Valley," said Kristen N. Schwarzman of Canyon Lake Mobile.

"Canyon Lake Mobile also supports the C.L.E.A.R Foundation with Junior Lifeguards, Canyon Lake Little League and JDI Dance Company,. Tony also serve on the Security board Canyon Lake POA. Our mission as a local veteran-run business is to ensure not only a great customer experience but to ensure we do our part to towards making a safe, connected community."

Canyon Lake Mobile Golf Services:

Canyon Lake Mobile business goes to where the customer are. Whether it’s a service, upgrade, or a repair for the customers golf cart, skilled technicians arrive ready to repair in their fully equipped work vans. Canyon Lake Mobile also as carries a range of retail products for almost any golf cart need, including covers, lift kits, lighting and batteries. To book your mobile golf cart service, visit www.canyonlakemobile.com

Canyon Lake Mobile History and Future:

Golf enthusiast and Marine, Richard Anthony Schwarzman, started Canyon Lake Mobile in 2020 after serving in two mobile repair companies, RepairSmith® by Auto Nation and YourMechanic®. Schwarzman, a San Diego native, saw a market opportunity to serve golf-heavy communities with the range of their mobile golf needs. The company has tapped into the growing Golf Cart ownership Market which exceeded 1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at CAGR of over 5% from 2022-2032. Schwarzman, an expert in mobile-first business, is focusing on his growth in Palm Desert, Palm Spring and La Jolla, California.

About Canyon Lake Mobile

Canyon Lake Mobile (CLM) is a veteran owned business in Southern California serving the needs of golf cart owners in San Diego and Riverside with offices in Canyon Lake, California. As a mobile-first business, Canyon Lake Mobile operates a fleet of vans ready to diagnose, repair and pay on the spot. Golf enthusiast and Marine, Richard Anthony Schwarzman, started the company in 2020 after serving in two mobile repair companies, RepairSmith® by Auto Nation and YourMechanic® To learn more about Canyon Lake Mobile services, visit https://www.canyonlakemobileauto.com