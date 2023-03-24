Submit Your Information: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join Stanley Black & Decker Class Action Lawsuit - SWK

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ("Stanley") (NYSE: SWK). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Stanley securities between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 23, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/stanley-black-decker

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Stanley made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were quickly eroding demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 no longer existed; (iii) Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of the reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Stanley class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Stanley class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.