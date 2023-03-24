Great Direct Care Helping New York Residents Enter the CDPAP Home Care Program with Trusted Family Members as Caregivers

Medicaid offers the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) to help older adults or individuals with disabilities to receive home care services with the freedom to hire and supervise their caregivers.

Great Direct Care works with New York residents to determine eligibility and enroll in CDPAP services through Medicaid with professional support and guidance. If clients don’t currently have Medicaid, Great Direct Care has experts standing by to help them access the appropriate services.

“You are likely eligible for the CDPAP home care program if you have Medicaid, live in New York, and need help with daily living activities,” Great Direct Care founders said.

CDPAP offers the freedom of choice

Many people are uncomfortable having strangers in their homes, particularly when it comes to personal care. With CDPAP, Medicaid helps pay for home care services, and clients can hire and supervise their personal assistant so they can work with someone they trust.

“Let your loved one help with your daily activities such as bathing, meal preparation, laundry, cooking, housekeeping, and many more everyday tasks,” company representatives said.

Serving as a CDPAP caregiver

When serving as a family caregiver through the CDPAP program, workers receive one of the highest pay rates in the industry, and no certifications are required. Work from home on a flexible schedule while caring for a loved one. Great Direct Care can help with all the paperwork to get everything settled.

Four simple steps to home care with CDPAP

1. Submit general information with Great Direct Care to start the CDPAP enrollment process.

2. A Medicaid nurse visits the client to determine eligibility, necessary services, and the weekly hours the program will pay a loved one to provide.

3. The client chooses a trusted caregiver with the appropriate hours available.

4. CDPAP service begins. The client receives care, and their loved one gets a reliable paycheck.

Conclusion

Visit the Great Direct Care website to learn more about its various home healthcare options and service plans.

