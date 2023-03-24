Police leaders from around the world graduate from DC Police Leadership Academy

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, seventy law enforcement leaders from around the globe graduated from the first ever DC Police Leadership Academy (DCPLA).

The inaugural DCPLA three-week program hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department brought together police leaders from across the United States, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, and England. Participants engaged in leadership training through discourse, interactive activities and heard from a wide-range of industry experts.

The DC Police Leadership Academy identifies second line supervisors who are adaptable, creative, and motivators to participate in the advancement of law enforcement. DCPLA develops leaders who demonstrate a high standard of integrity, trust, openness, humility, and respect. The program builds upon a positive police culture that embraces innovation and a sense of purpose.

“We are focused on building a legion of police leaders who strive to continuously transfer excellence at every level of a police force,” said MPD Chief of Police Robert J. Contee, III. “Creating ample opportunities for people to excel within law enforcement affords us the ability to provide quality public safety services in our communities. The leadership academy forges a path for them to advance the profession for future generations.

Twenty of the graduates are current Metropolitan Police Department sworn members, and hold positions in patrol, investigations, and homeland security.

ABOUT DCPLA: The Metropolitan Police Department created DCPLA in 2022 to equip rising police leaders from around the world with the fundamental tools, ideas, and strategies to lead law enforcement organizations. This program targets mid-level leaders (i.e., those that supervise managers, but are not yet in appointed ranks). Through this program, participants develop a critical growth mindset, and learn essential management approaches to hone their personal and organizational leadership skills.