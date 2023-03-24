Aequor Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Continued Growth and Innovation

Aequor Headquarters in Piscataway, NJ

Investing in its people, infrastructure and technology has led to significant growth and ensures that Aequor remains at the forefront of the staffing industry.

We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary this year. We owe our gratitude to the candidates, customers, partners and team members who have made us who we are today.” — Kamal Virdi, Aequor Co-CEO