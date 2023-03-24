Aequor Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Continued Growth and Innovation

Since 1998, Aequor has provided exceptional staffing services in multiple industries. With roots beginning in life sciences and technology, Aequor has expanded into other sectors via several acquisitions. Through its healthcare line, the company now places travel nurses, allied professionals, physicians, therapists and medical technicians in healthcare facilities and schools nationwide.
Over the past year, the company has consolidated its acquired brands under the Aequor umbrella, launching a unified website and a self-service app, the Aequor Talent Portal. Its significant investments in infrastructure and technology promise to ensure that Aequor remains at the forefront of the staffing industry.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary this year. We owe our gratitude to the candidates, customers, partners and team members who have made us who we are today," said Kamal Virdi, Aequor Co-CEO. "Our success is a testament to our dedication to providing the best talent for the best jobs, and we look forward to continued expansion and improvement."
Aequor Co-CEO, Manmeet Virdi said, "Our growth over the past 25 years is a fine demonstration of our focus on meeting the evolving needs of our candidates, clients, and employees, who are all equally important members of the Aequor Family. We are proud of our accomplishments, but you won’t catch us resting on our laurels. We will continue to think big and push the boundaries of what’s possible."
The company recognizes that its people are its greatest asset and is committed to supporting each member of the Aequor Family and recognizing their role in its continued success. As part of its anniversary celebration, the company announced the launch of the Aequor President’s Club. This program rewards its top performers with a vacation retreat at the end of each year. Also, among other recent improvements to its benefits package, employees were given five more days of paid time off each year.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.