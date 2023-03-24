Update on Passport Processing Times

On March 24, the Department of State updated the processing times for U.S. passport applications. Routine processing will take 10-13 weeks and expedited processing, which costs an additional $60, will take 7-9 weeks. These new processing times only apply to new applications submitted on or after March 24. Processing time begins the day we receive an application and do not include mailing time.

Processing times are cyclical and rise and fall based on seasonal demand. However, the volume of applications we have received during periods this year has outpaced records set by last year’s volume by more than 30 percent.

By adjusting our processing times, we are giving U.S. citizens more precise information about how long it may take them to receive a new passport. We continue to urge U.S. citizens to check their passport expiration date and renew now if they are planning international travel this year. Visit travel.state.gov/passport to plan your 2023 travel with the latest passport guidance and processing tips in mind. We encourage all U.S. citizens traveling overseas to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program so they can receive important messages about their destinations directly, including timely Alerts and updates to Travel Advisories, and to enable us to assist in an emergency.