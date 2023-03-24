Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

MONACO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") NMM announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.



Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Attn: 20-F Request

7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne

Office 11B2

MC 98000 Monaco

Tel: +1 (212) 906 8645

Email: Investors@navios-mlp.com

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Contact

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1 (212) 906 8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

naviospartners@capitallink.com