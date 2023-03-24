Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,425 in the last 365 days.
MONACO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") NMM announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.
Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at:
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.
