Codie.ai, first consultative AI assistant based on OpenAI ChatGPT

Codie.ai has launched an AI assistant to transform how businesses interact with their customers. The platform interacts with customers human-likely and provides information about products and services of the company or retailer.

London-based startup Codie.ai has introduced a revolutionary AI assistant platform to transform how businesses interact with customers. The assistant is a cutting-edge technology that enhances customer experience and drives business outcomes.

The platform has a unique technical diagram depicting a user communicating with a virtual assistant connected to the organization's cloud server. The cloud system contains a machine learning and processing system that analyzes incoming messages, retrieves information from the organization's database, and connects to the GPT-3.5-Turbo API for additional analysis.

Codie.ai is the first consultative AI assistant that uses ChatGPT and OpenAI's GPT-4 to provide assistants in prominent places and retail settings with comprehensive information, personalized recommendations, and efficient assistance. The natural language processing technology of the platform converts speech recordings into text for accessible communication with users.

Recently showcased at the Smart Retail Tech Expo at ExCeL London on February 28th and March 1st, 2023, Codie.ai offers customizable and scalable platforms that work well with other apps and devices. The platform provides multi-language support and real-time information about businesses, ensuring customers receive the best possible service.

Dr. Farzin Azami, Founder, and CEO of Codie.ai, said, "At Codie, we are committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients and always pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AI. Our platform provides assistants for many industries. Codie could be a receptionist in a hotel or shopping assistant in a retail store or sales assistant in a car dealership. We pride ourselves on our ability to understand the unique needs of each business and tailor our solutions to fit those needs."

Codie.ai provides efficient and accurate assistance that delivers results, revolutionizing the shopping experience for customers. It gives customers the best deals and suggestions while eliminating confusion and frustration. The platform is also private and secure, ensuring that data is always protected. Businesses can unlock the potential of their customer service experience with Codie.ai.

