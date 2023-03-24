Billy Alsbrooks Blessed and Unstoppable 2023 World Tour Arrives in Houston, Texas - Saturday, March 25th 2023
Motivational Artist Billy Alsbrooks is on his 2023 ‘Blessed and Unstoppable‘ 28 City World Tour and will be in Houston, Texas on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivational Artist Billy Alsbrooks is on his 2023 ‘Blessed and Unstoppable‘ 28 City World Tour and will be in Houston, Texas on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.
This four-hour intense personal development workshop will change the trajectory of the participants whole life. Billy has this rare gift of being able to help people who haven’t found their passion, who feel lost, defeated, or stuck. His words and vocal charisma open the listener’s mind, and then with a few perfectly timed self-assessment questions, he instigates the paradigm shifts that unlock the greatness that’s been lying dormant within.
No matter what area of life is challenging, the profound success principles Alsbrooks teaches, and the masterful way he presents them will usher in the breakthroughs you’ve been looking for. This will be more than just a seminar, it’s going to be a complete spiritual experience, a chance at a new and more meaningful life. Billy is going to give you the blueprint that will truly make you Blessed and Unstoppable!
Tickets are now on sale for his life changing seminar. It will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston – Greenway Plaza (6 East Greenway Plaza, Houston, TX 77046) starting at 1:00pm CDT. Additional information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3YPKok5
About Billy Alsbrooks
As the voice of this generation, Billy has created a massive movement that is taking the world by storm. He’s more than just a motivational speaker, he’s a motivational artist, a world influencer, multi-award-winning poet, and former Billboard charting recording artist. His charismatic booming voice and thought-provoking words shake the foundation of every venue in which he speaks. NFL teams and major corporations all over the world hire Billy to come speak to their organizations.
From the tragedy of his own father’s passing to the rise and rebirth of his existence, Billy has become an unstoppable force in the motivational speaking industry. His viral motivational messages have currently been streamed globally more than 70 million times in 170 nations and his top selling book Blessed and Unstoppable: Your Blueprint for Success has been sold in over 32 countries. In 2019, Billy was awarded an honorary doctorate in Humanities for his massive impact around the globe. His new album, The Art of Motivation is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms. You can listen to it here on Apple Music: bit.ly/3Yr66Lc
View Billy Alsbrooks on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3GqhGiB
Further tour dates include New York (April 15th), Las Vegas (April 22nd), Albuquerque (April 29th) as well as additional national and worldwide touring dates throughout 2023.
