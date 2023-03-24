Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,384 in the last 365 days.

Churchill Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) announces that Kevin Tomlinson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Tomlinson was first appointed to the board of the Company’s predecessor company Churchill Diamond Corporation in 2014 and played an integral role in the Company’s going public transaction in 2021. Paul Sobie commented, “we thank Kevin for his many years of service as a director and his valuable contributions to the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Nickel-Copper-Cobalt showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and significantly diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.
Paul Sobie, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +1 416.365.0930 (o)
+1 647.988.0930 (m)
Email psobie@churchillresources.com
   
Alec Rowlands, Corporate Consultant
Tel. +1 416.721.4732 (m)
Email arowlands@churchillresources.com
   

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Churchill Announces Director Resignation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more