/EIN News/ -- Montrouge, France, March 24, 2023

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of April 12, 2023

Procedures for Obtaining Information and Preparatory Documents for the General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, will hold its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (the “General Meeting”) on April 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CET at the Company’s headquarters located at 177-181 Avenue Pierre Brossolette – 92120 Montrouge, France.

The preliminary notice (avis de réunion) containing the detailed agenda, draft resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this General Meeting was published in the French “Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)” dated March 8, 2023 (No. 2300429). The meeting notice (avis de convocation) was published in the French “Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)” dated March 24, 2023 (No. 2300600) and in the legal newspaper Affiches parisiennes dated March 24, 2023.

The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the Commercial Code are available on the Company's website (www.dbv-technologies.com).

Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by post or electronically may make a request until midnight, Paris time, on April 7, 2023 (i.e., the fifth day before the General Meeting) by contacting the Company at investors@dbv-technologies.com. For bearer shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the Monetary and Financial Code.

Webcast of the Annual General Meeting

On April 12, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. CET (4:00 a.m. ET), the General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company's website www.dbv-technologies.com.

Shareholders will also be able to access a replay of the General Meeting on the Company's website for two years after this Meeting.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT™. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by market conditions as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in DBV Technologies’ regulatory filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV Technologies’ filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment